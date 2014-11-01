Preview: Stanford at Oregon

Stanford looks to derail Oregon’s lofty postseason hopes for the third consecutive season on Saturday when the teams meet in Eugene in a key Pac-12 North battle. Sixth-ranked Oregon enters the contest averaging 45.5 points, but the Ducks will be tested by a Stanford defense that ranks second in the nation at 12.5 points allowed per game. After struggling offensively for weeks, the Cardinal posted 438 total yards in last Saturday’s 38-14 win over Oregon State.

Oregon, which holds a one-game lead over Stanford atop the Pac-12 North, needs to win out to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Minutes after Heisman Trophy candidate Marcus Mariota threw five touchdown passes in last Saturday’s 59-41 win over California, the Ducks turned their attention toward the Cardinal. “We know what’s on the line,” tight end Pharaoh Brown told Oregonlive.com. “(Stanford) kind of messed up our seasons in the past few years. I think we’re going to come in with a chip on our shoulder knowing what type of game this is going to be.”

TV: 7:30 ET, FOX. LINE: Oregon -7

ABOUT STANFORD (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12): Known for its power running game, the Cardinal surprised the Beavers last Saturday with a no-huddle offense that featured big plays by wide receiver Ty Montgomery (147 all-purpose yards) and freshman tailback Christian McCaffrey. Quarterback Kevin Hogan, who has engineered back-to-back wins over the Ducks, thrived in the up-tempo offense and connected with 10 different receivers. Linebacker Blake Martinez has 60 tackles to lead the stellar defense, which could be without standout tackle David Parry (leg) for the second straight game.

ABOUT NO. 6 OREGON (7-1, 4-1): Mariota has an eye-popping 24-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and no shortage of playmakers around him, including wide receivers Charles Nelson, Byron Marshall and Dwayne Stanford, as well as freshman running back Royce Freeman. Mariota fell to 0-2 against Stanford with last season’s 26-20 loss, when Oregon was held to 62 rushing yards. The Ducks are vulnerable on defense, where safety Erick Dargan has a team-high 53 tackles and four interceptions to lead a unit that ranks 11th in the league at 462.4 yards allowed per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford has not allowed a third-quarter touchdown this season.

2. Oregon has combined for 34 points in its last two games against Stanford after averaging 47 in the previous seven.

3. Stanford has held its opponents under 30 points in 31 straight games.

PREDICTION: Oregon 27, Stanford 17