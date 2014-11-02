Mariota totals 4 TDs as Oregon routs Stanford

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon found the answer to its Stanford problem.

After having their national title hopes dashed by Stanford in each of the past two seasons, the fifth-ranked Ducks blew away the Cardinal 45-16 on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.

Junior quarterback Marcus Mariota ran for two touchdowns and threw for two scores to defeat Stanford for the first time in three tries.

“It was a big week,” said Mariota, who turned 21 on Thursday. “It is truly a blessing. Getting this win is huge. We can build off of it for the rest of the year.”

The Ducks, who were also No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff standings released last week, improved to 8-1 and took control of the Pac-12 North Division at 5-1. The Ducks have a two-game lead in the division with three games remaining.

Oregon was 10-0 when it lost to the Cardinal in 2012 and eventually settled for the Fiesta Bowl. Last year, the Ducks were 8-0 before a loss to Stanford and missed out on a BCS bowl for the first time in four years by reaching the Alamo Bowl.

Oregon’s chances of national title would have gone away with another loss to Stanford, but the Ducks scored on their first three possessions and never trailed in the game.

“We played well in every phase and that is hard to do against a good football team,” Oregon coach Mark Helfrich said. “Our guys, for whatever reason, the last two years did not put our best foot forward against them. We didn’t put our best, best foot forward today and that is encouraging. We will enjoy this tonight and get ready for next week.”

The Ducks, who visit Utah next Saturday, finished with 525 yards of total offense against Stanford, running for 267 yards and passing for 258.

“The bottom line is we played against one of the best teams in the nation tonight and we fought them as hard as we could,” Stanford coach David Shaw said. “We tried to stay close and we got within a score in the second half. We had to play a near perfect second half and we didn’t do that.”

Oregon led 24-13 at halftime, but Stanford drove into Ducks territory on its first drive of the second half before safety Erick Dargan intercepted Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan at the 1-yard line.

Mariota followed with just his second interception of the season that gave the Cardinal the ball at their own 40-yard line.

Stanford’s next drive ended with a 25-yard field goal by kicker Jordan Williamson to get the Cardinal within 24-16 with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter.

The Ducks responded with their fourth 75-yard scoring drive of the game, culminating with a 21-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Thomas Tyner to take a 31-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

Stanford was driving toward midfield when Hogan committed his second turnover of the half. Dargan hit Hogan and his fumble was recovered by linebacker Tony Washington, who returned the ball 21 yards to the Stanford 30.

The Ducks drove to the 7-yard line before Mariota ran right for a touchdown that pushed Oregon’s lead to 38-16 early in the fourth quarter.

Mariota added a 25-yard touchdown to freshman wide receiver Darren Carrington midway through the fourth quarter to push the lead to 45-16.

Mariota was 19-of-30 passing for 258 yards and two touchdowns and rushed nine times for 85 yards and two touchdowns to help Oregon snap Stanford’s nation-best streak of holding opponents to 30 points or less in 31 straight games.

Freshman running back Royce Freeman rushed for 98 yards and Tyner had 63 rushing yards and two scores. Carrington had four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Stanford finished with 428 yards of total offense as Hogan was 21-for-29 for 237 yards and also ran for 42 yards on 11 carries However, no running back had more than 33 yards on the ground as the Cardinal finished with 132 rushing yards on 39 carries.

Oregon won the coin flip and elected to receive. The decision paid off with a 6-yard touchdown to wide receiver Charles Nelson that culminated 14-play, 75-yard drive for a 7-0 lead with 10:52 left in the first quarter.

Stanford answered with a 47-yard field goal by Williamson that cut Oregon’s lead to 7-3 with 8:20 remaining.

Oregon extended its lead to 14-3 on Mariota’s 22-yard touchdown run with 6:17 remaining.

Williamson added a 43-yard field goal late in the first quarter to get within 14-6.

However, Oregon had an answer again with a third straight 75-yard touchdown drive. Oregon converted on third down three times during the drive including a 1-yard rush by Tyner to take a 21-6 lead with 11:50 left in the first half.

“They get touchdowns and you get field goals, it becomes a pretty simple game of math,” Shaw said. “You can’t keep up. For us, we had opportunities we just didn’t convert down in the red zone.”

Stanford drove to Oregon’s 24-yard line on its next drive and faced fourth-and-2 before Hogan threw an incomplete pass. The Ducks regained possession and following a penalty, they settled for a 40-yard field goal by Aidan Schneider for a 24-6 lead with just over four minutes left in the first half.

Running back Patrick Skov had a 1-yard TD run with 1:01 left in the first half to get Stanford within 24-13 at halftime.

Mariota was 11-for-20 for 132 yards and a touchdown in the first half while running eight times for 78 yards and a score. Freeman rushed for 59 yards as Oregon had 312 yards of total offense.

The Cardinal had 214 yards at the break as Hogan was 14-for-18 for 171 yards. Ty Montgomery ran for 16 yards and caught five passes for 29 yards while Devon Cajuste had four catches for 97 yards.

NOTES: Oregon QB Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown pass for the 35th straight game, which is every game in his career. That is the second-longest active streak behind Marshall’s Raheem Cato, who has the NCAA record at 40 straight. ... Oregon WR Keanon Lowe returned to the starting line-up after missing two straight games due to a hamstring injury. ... K Matt Wogan, who missed last week’s game against Cal, was also back for the Ducks. ... DE Arik Armstead returned after missing two of the past three games with an ankle injury. ... RB Thomas Tyner also returned for Oregon after missing last week due to an injury. ... Stanford DT David Parry, who missed last week’s game against Oregon State with a leg injury, returned and was in the starting lineup.