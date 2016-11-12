FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
McCaffrey stars as Stanford crushes Oregon
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 13, 2016 / 1:01 AM / 9 months ago

McCaffrey stars as Stanford crushes Oregon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

McCaffrey stars as Stanford crushes Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- Junior running back Christian McCaffrey ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns to lead Stanford to a 52-27 win over Oregon Saturday afternoon in Pac-12 Conference football at Autzen Stadium.

McCaffrey also had five catches for 52 yards as Stanford (7-3, 5-3) won its third straight game. Quarterback Keller Chryst threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns for the Cardinal.

McCaffrey put Stanford ahead with a 61-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. After Stanford recovered an Oregon fumble, McCaffrey added a 5-yard touchdown run to put the Cardinal up 14-0.

Related Coverage

Stanford pushed its lead to 21-0 when Chryst tossed a 61-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside late in the first quarter.

Oregon answered when quarterback Justin Herbert threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to tight end Johnny Mundt on fourth down to cut the lead to 21-6.

Stanford followed with a 43-yard field goal by Conrad Ukropina to push its lead to 24-6 in the second quarter, and Chryst tossed a 7-yard touchdown to wide receiver Michael Rector to put the Cardinal up 31-6 with 5:19 left in the half.

Oregon (3-7, 1-6) got within 31-13 when running back Royce Freeman scored on a 3-yard run but McCaffrey had his third touchdown of the half on a 14-yard run with 37 seconds left to put the Cardinal up 38-13 at the break.

McCaffrey had 14 carries for 131 yards and three scores in the first half before playing sparingly in the second half.

Stanford opened the second half with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Chryst to Rector to push the lead to 45-13, and Cameron Scarlett added a 13-yard touchdown run later in the third quarter to put the game well out of reach.

Oregon running back Kani Benoit had a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter before Herbert capped the game with a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Charles Nelson.

Freeman ran 20 times for 111 yards and a touchdown for the Ducks while Herbert threw for 274 yards and two scores.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.