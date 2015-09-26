No. 21 Stanford runs past Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- With an injured quarterback, Stanford relied on its running game.

The 21st-ranked Cardinal ran for 325 yards in a 42-24 win over Oregon State on Friday night at Reser Stadium.

Quarterback Kevin Hogan was questionable to play with an ankle injury, but he got the start and threw for two touchdowns. Running back Christian McCaffrey ran for 206 yards on 30 carries while Barry Sanders added 97 yards and two touchdowns on two carries.

“Credit to the offensive line, tight ends and fullbacks, guys that go out and block,” McCaffrey said. “When we can run the ball, good things happen. With Hogan beat up a little bit, we knew we had to run the ball this game so we prepared all week and the offensive line stepped up.”

Hogan completed 9-of-14 passes for 163 yards but spent most of the night handing off as Stanford ran 48 times.

”The offensive line played great,“ Hogan said. ”They established the line of scrimmage early, protected me in the pocket and opened holes. We were able to keep it balanced. I think the coaches were trying to kind of limit my mobility, which was good, but I think we came out and besides a couple mistakes, we played a really good game.

Stanford (3-1) improved to 2-0 in the Pac-12 Conference and won its third straight game following a 16-6 loss to open the season at Northwestern. The Cardinal have scored at least 31 points in all three wins.

“Throughout the course of the year people are going to jump on and off the bandwagon, you can’t ever worry about that,” Stanford coach David Shaw said. “All you can do is play your best football.”

Oregon State quarterback Seth Collins was 20-for-36 for 275 yards and a touchdown and wide receiver Jordan Villamin had seven catches for 138 yards and a touchdown. The Beavers (2-2) had 386 yards of total offense.

“We’ve got a long ways to go to be able to go toe-to-toe with those guys for four quarters,” Oregon State coach Gary Andersen said.

Stanford took a 21-17 lead at halftime and then outscored the Beavers 14-0 in the third quarter.

The Cardinal drove to the Oregon State 7-yard line on their first drive of the second half before kicker Conrad Ukropina missed a 28-yard field goal.

Stanford, though, scored on its next drive when Hogan threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Rector to push the lead to 28-17.

The Cardinal pushed the advantage to 35-17 when Sanders scored on an 11-yard run late in the third quarter.

Collins threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Villamin early in the fourth quarter as the Beavers got within 35-24.

However, on Stanford’s next offensive play, Sanders broke loose for a 65-yard scoring run that put the Cardinal ahead 42-24.

“We always talk about answering a score with a score,” Shaw said. “When a team comes down and scores on you, especially on the road, and the crowd gets into it, you have to come back and score again and get the momentum back on your side. Barry was patient at the outset and had to break a tackle and then saw a crease and hit the gas.”

Stanford drove 63 yards on its first drive before scoring on a 1-yard run by tailback Remound Wright to take a 7-0 lead less than six minutes into the game.

On third-and-5 from the OSU 19-yard line, Hogan threw a 13-yard pass to wide receiver Devon Cajuste to give the Cardinal a first down and set up the first touchdown.

Oregon State tied the game at 7 later in the quarter when Collins scored on a 1-yard run. On the previous play, Collins threw a 7-yard pass to wide receiver Victor Bolden on third-and-4.

The Cardinal responded with a three-play, 72-yard drive and went back ahead 14-7 when Hogan threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Austin Hooper.

The Beavers tied the game at 14 when tailback Ryan Nall ran five yards for his first career touchdown. The redshirt freshman ran for nine yards on each of the two previous plays before his score.

Stanford went back into the lead when Wright scored on a 2-yard run with 3:03 left in the second quarter.

Oregon State capped the first half with a 24-yard field goal by kicker Garrett Owens to get within 21-17 at the break.

NOTES: Stanford improved to 54-25-3 all-time against Oregon State, its second most wins over any school in program history. Coach David Shaw is 5-0 against the Beavers. ... Stanford QB Kevin Hogan was questionable with an ankle injury, but made the start. ... The last Oregon State coach to win his Pac-12 Conference opener was Dave Kragthorpe in 1985. ... Oregon State had a school record 9,605 students at the game. ... Fifth-year senior RB Remound Wright scored five touchdowns in the past two weeks for Stanford. ... Oregon State has 13 seniors, the fewest in the Pac-12.