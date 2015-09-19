Preview: Stanford at USC

After dominating its first two games against subpar opposition, No. 7 USC takes a step up in competition Saturday when the Trojans host Stanford, which bounced back from its season-opening loss at Northwestern with a 31-7 win over UCF last week. The past five meetings between the Pac-12 rivals have all been decided by eight points or fewer.

USC rolled past Arkansas State and Idaho by a combined score of 114-15 as senior quarterback Cody Kessler launched his Heisman Trophy campaign by throwing seven touchdowns with no interceptions. The Trojans face their first real test against Stanford, which leads the conference in total defense and limited Kessler to 135 passing yards in last season’s 13-10 USC win. Kessler has no shortage of weapons surrounding him, including the dynamic running back trio of Ronald Jones II, Tre Madden and Justin Davis. Stanford is averaging just 3.2 yards per rush, but senior quarterback Kevin Hogan is coming off a strong outing against UCF last week when he threw for a career-high 341 yards and three scores.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: USC -10

ABOUT STANFORD (1-1): Following its lackluster offensive effort against Northwestern, the Cardinal had six plays over 20 yards against UCF and may have found the perfect complement to speedy Christian McCaffrey in freshman running back Bryce Love, who accounted for 143 yards and a touchdown. Stanford’s young secondary could struggle against the Trojans’ wide receivers, but linebackers Blake Martinez, Peter Kalambayi and Kevin Anderson should help limit the damage. Stanford has held USC to 68.3 rushing yards per game and 2.3 yards per carry in the last three games between the teams.

ABOUT USC (2-0): Kessler’s many targets include 3-way performer Adoree’ Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is drawing high praise with 14 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns through two games. “As good as he was last year, you can just tell now he’s got even more savvy,” Stanford coach David Shaw told reporters. “He’s one of those guys, he’s just fun to watch as a football fan. It’s crazy to look at him and say he’s a sophomore.” The defense has been overshadowed by the offense early but features plenty of playmakers, including Jackson and Kevon Seymour in the secondary along with linebacker Su’a Cravens and nose tackle Antwaun Woods.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford has held opponents to 20 or fewer points in 33 of its past 43 games.

2. USC has gone 27-10-1 in its last 38 games against the Cardinal.

3. Stanford is 39-5 in games played in California since 2010.

PREDICTION: USC 34, Stanford 17