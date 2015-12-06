Stanford gets huge showing from McCaffrey

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Christian McCaffrey did just about everything while enhancing his Heisman Trophy hopes and helping No. 7 Stanford to its third Pac-12 title in four years, but even his record-breaking performance probably was not enough to get the Cardinal into the College Football Playoff.

His school-record 461 all-purpose yards enabled him to break Barry Sanders’ single-season record for all-purpose yards and carried the Cardinal to a 41-22 victory over No. 20 USC in the Pac-12 championship game at Levi’s Stadium.

McCaffrey, a sophomore running back, rushed for 207 yards on 32 carries, ran for a touchdown, threw a touchdown pass, caught a touchdown pass, and had a 31-yard punt return. And his 67-yard reception in the third quarter was the pivotal play of the game.

“What doesn’t he do?” USC linebacker Su‘a Cravens said rhetorically. “In my opinion, he should win the Heisman.”

Stanford coach David Shaw was more straightforward.

“He’s the best player in the nation.” He said. “It’s not even a debate.”

The Cardinal (11-2) did not get the help it needed in other games on Saturday to have a reasonable shot at being placed among the top four in the final College Football Playoff rankings to be released Sunday.

So the Cardinal presumably will play in the Rose Bowl against a Big Ten opponent, either Iowa or Ohio State, while USC (8-5) has a number of bowl possibilities. The Trojans’ chief problem was that they could not control McCaffrey.

McCaffrey surpassed Sanders’ all-purpose mark of 3,250 yards in Stanford’s 13th game of the season, while Sanders established his record in 11 games during his Heisman Trophy season of 1988, when the NCAA did not count statistics from bowl games.

“That’s a huge honor,” McCaffrey said of breaking Sanders’ record. “I know he did it in a few less games, but he’s the guy I had a poster on the wall of when I was growing up.”

McCaffrey’s importance was demonstrated in the third quarter.

USC had scored 16 straight points to turn a 13-0 deficit into a 16-13 lead when Stanford faced a third-and-6 from its own 26-yard line. That is when quarterback Kevin Hogan hit McCaffrey over the middle for the 67-yard play that put the ball at the USC 7-yard line.

Hogan scored on the next play to put Stanford ahead 20-16.

“His ability to break tackles is what stood out today,” USC coach Clay Helton said of McCaffrey. “I anticipate he’ll be one of those guys in New York (for the Heisman presentation).”

When Stanford linebacker Blake Martinez knocked the ball out of the hand of USC quarterback Cody Kessler while getting a sack, Cardinal defensive end Solomon Thomas picked up the fumble and ran 42 yards for a touchdown that increased Stanford’s lead to 27-16.

“I thought we had a good chance, and then we had that critical error in pass protection,” Helton said.

“Defensively, we knew we had to get a game-breaking play at some point,” Shaw said.

USC quarterback Cody Kessler, who was 22 for 37 for 187 yards and a touchdown, ran 12 yards for a touchdown that made the score 27-22 after a two-point attempt failed early in the fourth quarter.

However, Hogan, who was 9-of-12 passing for 144 yards and was the starting quarterback for all three of Stanford’s victories in Pac-12 championship game, completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to McCaffrey to increase the lead to 34-22 with 6:33 left.

McCaffrey then added a 10-yard run for a score with 1:38 left.

Despite being outplayed decisively in the first half, USC had reduced a 13-3 halftime deficit to 13-9 on Kessler’s 1-yard touchdown pass to fullback Jahleel Pinner on the Trojans first possession of the third quarter.

The Trojans took their first lead at 16-13 when running back Ronald Jones scored on a 27-yard run with?5:28?left in the third quarter.

Stanford regained the lead 20-16 on Hogan’s 7-yard run following McCaffrey’s 67-yard reception.

“The second half, we came out and played great,” Kessler said.

Stanford dominated the first half. However, USC’s goal-line stand followed by a late scoring drive kept the Trojans in the game.

Stanford led 13-0 but failed to add to its lead when Hogan was tackled for a 5-yard loss by linebacker Porter Gustin on a fourth-down play from the USC 6-inch line.

After taking over at its 6, USC drove 71 yards to set up Alex Wood’s 40-yard field goal 10 seconds before halftime.

USC took the lead in the third quarter, but could not hang on.

“It was an extremely fun game to play in,” McCaffrey said.

Knowing his team is unlikely to make the four-team national playoff, Shaw said he expects the playoff field to expand to eight teams at some point.

“It’s the only thing that makes sense,” he said.

NOTES: Stanford beat USC 41-31 in Los Angeles on Sept. 19. Steve Sarkisian was the Trojans’ head coach then, and Clay Helton was USC’s head coach for Saturday’s game. The Trojans have a 5-3 record under Helton, who was given a five-year contract this week to remain the head coach. ... Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey was named one of five finalist for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the nation’s top player. ... USC C Khaliel Rodgers (ankle) did not play and fourth-string C Nico Falah started in his place. ... The Pac-12 North is 5-0 in the conference title game, with Stanford winning three times and Oregon winning twice.