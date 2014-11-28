Stanford 31, UCLA 10

Stanford 31, No. 10 UCLA 10: Kevin Hogan passed for two touchdowns and Remound Wright ran for two scores as the visiting Cardinal spoiled the Bruins’ hopes of playing in the Pac-12 title game.

Hogan went 16-of-19 for 234 yards as Stanford (7-5, 5-4) defeated UCLA for the seventh consecutive time. Michael Rector and Devon Cajuste had receiving scores and the Cardinal outgained the Bruins 436-262.

UCLA’s Brett Hundley had a subpar afternoon and was 17-of-32 for 146 yards and one touchdown before departing with 7:33 to play due to a hand injury. Paul Perkins rushed for 116 yards for the Bruins (9-3, 6-3), who needed a victory to win the Pac-12 South and face Oregon in the conference title game.

Stanford led by 11 at the break and worked the clock in the second half and increased the lead to 28-10 on Wright’s 2-yard run. Jordan Williamson’s 34-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter boosted the lead to 21.

The Bruins struck first on Hundley’s 15-yard scoring pass to Thomas Duarte before Wright answered with a 1-yard TD run with six minutes left in the opening quarter. UCLA went back ahead on a 42-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn early in the second quarter before Hogan threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Rector and a 37-yarder to Cajuste as Stanford held a 21-10 halftime advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford possessed the ball for 37:49 compared to 22:11 for UCLA. … Bruins MLB Eric Kendricks broke the school record for tackles, held by Jerry Robinson (468 from 1975-78), while Hundley became the first player in UCLA history to post three straight 3,000-yard passing seasons. … Cardinal WR Ty Montgomery (shoulder) sat out the contest.