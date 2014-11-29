EditorsNote: correx Pac-10 to Pac-12 in UCLA record in 5th graph

Stanford derails UCLA’s title hopes

The UCLA Bruins cannot figure out how to beat the Stanford Cardinal, and this time it cost No. 8 UCLA a berth in the Pac-12 championship game and any chance of landing a spot in the national championship playoff.

With Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan having his best game in what had been a disappointing season, the Cardinal crushed UCLA 31-10 on Friday afternoon at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Hogan completed 16 of 19 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The Cardinal (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) beat UCLA for the seventh straight time as they outgained the Bruins 436-262 and held the ball for 37:49 compared with 22:11 for UCLA.

“We had very good preparation,” Hogan said. “We knew what looks they were going to be in, and I got great protection. We had a lot of fun.”

The Bruins (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) would have clinched the Pac-12 South title with a win, which would have given them a shot at Oregon in next Friday’s conference title game.

Instead, Arizona, which beat Arizona State 42-35 on Friday, will be the Pac-12 South representative in the conference championship game against Oregon.

“Obviously, it goes without saying that was just a disappointing loss,” UCLA coach Jim Mora said. “I feel especially bad for our seniors who haven’t beaten (Stanford). We struggled to get off the field on defense and we struggled to sustain anything on offense. (Stanford) is a really good football team. We have to figure out a way to close the gap.”

UCLA has lost to Stanford all four times since Mora became Bruins coach, and he can’t explain the Cardinal’s dominance.

“This is the worst (Stanford) has beaten us in the four games we have played them,” he said. “They are just big and physical. I thought we had closed the gap, but we still have work to do. We will continue to do that, we will continue to work hard on getting bigger and faster and stronger and more physical in recruiting the type of athletes that we think can help us win those types of games.”

Stanford is likely to play in the Foster Farms Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., which is just 13 miles from the Stanford campus.

UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley, who came into the game ranked sixth in the nation in passer rating, was 17 of 32 for 146 yards and a touchdown, and he was sacked four times.

He left the game with a right hand injury with 7:33 remaining in the fourth quarter and did not return. The Bruins trailed 31-10 and had a second-and-goal from the Cardinal 7-yard line when Hundley left. His replacement, Jerry Neuheisel, could not produce a score.

Bruins running back Paul Perkins, the conference’s leading rusher, ran for 113 yards on 16 carries.

But after UCLA scored in its first possession, it was Hogan and the Cardinal’s running game that controlled the clock and the game.

“UCLA really came out firing on both sides of the ball and our guys took one on the chin early on; we had to regroup ourselves,” Stanford coach David Shaw said. “Credit goes to the coaches, and a lot of credit goes to the seniors as well, for settling everybody down and allowing us to come back and play our best football in all three phases.”

After struggling on offense most of the season, Stanford controlled the line of scrimmage, gaining 202 yards on the ground as well as preventing any sacks and giving Hogan time to pass.

Shaw said it was “absolutely” the kind of performance he had been seeking all season from his team.

“This is the kind of game that we are capable of,” he said. “We are not looking back. Hopefully, lessons have been learned from the past by the coaches and players, but we’re looking forward and this is a great team win by our guys. We have one more game to play and I can’t wait to play it.”

Hogan completed his first 12 passes and finished the first half 14 of 15 for 189 yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinal took a 21-10 lead at halftime.

UCLA started as if it would dominate the game. After the Bruins stopped Stanford on the Cardinal’s first possession, they quickly drove 64 yards in five plays to score the game’s first touchdown.

A Hundley pass to wide receiver Thomas Duarte covered the final 15 yards for the score that gave UCLA a 7-0.

Stanford tied the score 7-7 on its second possession, traveling 75 yards in 10 plays. Running back Remound Wright finished the drive with a 1-yard scoring run with 6:00 left in the first quarter.

UCLA went ahead 10-7 on Ka‘imi Fairbairn’s 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

The Cardinal took over from there, shutting out the potent UCLA offense the rest of the game. The Bruins’ 10 points represented their lowest scoring output of the season.

Stanford took its first lead, 14-10, on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Hogan’s 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Rector.

A 92-yard Stanford scoring drive just before the end of the first half gave the Cardinal an 11-point lead. Wide receiver Devon Cajuste completed the possession by outleaping two UCLA defenders to grab a 37-yard touchdown pass from Hogan with 41 seconds left in the second quarter.

Stanford increased its 11-point halftime lead to 28-10 on a 75-yard scoring drive on its first possession of the second half.

UCLA failed on a fake field-goal attempt, when holder Neuheisel threw an incompletion after the Bruins had a fourth-and-5 at the Cardinal 30.

Jordan Williamson added a 34-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to increase the margin to 31-10.

NOTES: The Bruins’ seven-game losing streak against Stanford equals their longest losing streak against any conference team. USC had a run of seven straight wins over UCLA from 1999 through 2005, although the Trojans’ final two victories in that streak were later vacated because of NCAA sanction. ... Stanford had been 0-5 against ranked opponents this season before beating UCLA. ... Stanford WR-KR Ty Montgomery did not play because of a shoulder injury. ... All three UCLA loses this season came at home. ... With his ninth tackle Friday, UCLA LB Eric Kendricks passed Jerry Robinson and became the Bruins’ leader in career tackles. Kendricks finished the game with 11 tackles.