Preview: Stanford at Utah

Fifth-ranked Stanford looks to keep its national championship dreams alive when it visits Utah on Saturday in the schools’ first Pac-12 meeting. The undefeated Cardinal have won 13 straight after surviving No. 19 Washington 31-28 last week and scored 30 or more points in all five games. “We are a tough, mentally tough team, which of all the things you can ask for as a coach, that’s what you want,” said David Shaw, who is 28-4 in his third season at Stanford. “You want guys that don’t blink.”

Utes coach Kyle Whittingham had the opportunity to watch the Cardinal in real time after Utah lost to No. 13 UCLA 34-27 on Oct. 3 and realizes the challenge that awaits his defense. “They are a physical football group with a good quarterback, receivers who are playing well and solid running game,” Whittingham told the Salt Lake City Tribune. The Utes must get more consistent play from sophomore quarterback Travis Wilson, who threw six interceptions against UCLA.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Stanford -9

ABOUT STANFORD (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12 North): The Cardinal’s success begins with quarterback Kevin Hogan, who is 10-0 in his career as a starter and has thrown 11 touchdowns against four interceptions this season. Stanford has a balanced offensive attack led by running back Tyler Gaffney, who has a team-leading 462 yards and six TDs. Wide receiver Ty Montgomery (team-best 383 yards, five TDs) scored twice last week, including a game-opening 99-yard kickoff return.

ABOUT UTAH (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12 South): Wilson threw six interceptions in 204 attempts during his freshman season and three in his first four games (115 attempts) of 2013 - all coming in a 51-48 overtime loss to Oregon State on Sept. 14. Wilson’s top target is Dres Anderson, who leads the team with 24 catches, 510 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Sophomore James Poole has a team-leading 330 yards on the ground while Wilson has rushed for 248 and a team-high five TDs.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cardinal, who have allowed 10 first-half points in its three Pac-12 games, are 5-0 for the third time since World War II (2011, 1951).

2. Anderson has four straight 100-yard games and is tied for the most in the nation with four receptions of 50 yards or longer.

3. Stanford, which leads the series 3-2, won the first meeting 33-11 in 1902 and lost the last one 17-10 in 1996.

PREDICTION: Stanford 31, Utah 20