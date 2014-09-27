Preview: Stanford at Washington

Stanford already has one conference loss and the No. 14 Cardinal cant afford another Pac-12 defeat when it pays a visit to unbeaten Washington on Saturday. Stanford fell to USC on Sept. 6 and another early-season setback will all but derail its hopes of being part of the inaugural four-team College Football Playoff. The Huskies have played a light schedule under new coach Chris Petersen but are capable of scoring points against the tough Cardinal defense.

Stanford has posted shutouts in each of its victories and leads the nation in scoring defense (4.3), total defense (204.3 yards) and passing defense (66.0). Washington is averaging 41.3 points and tallied 44 or more in each of the last three games and Petersen is interested in how his squad will fare against the Cardinal. This is going to be a completely new challenge to us that we havent seen in the first four games and were well aware of that, Petersen told reporters. We have to step our game up. We have to play at a level we havent played at yet to compete with these guys.

TV: 4:15 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Stanford -8.

ABOUT STANFORD (2-1, 0-1 Pac-12): Ty Montgomery leads the Cardinal with 22 receptions and he single-handedly defeated Washington last season when he rumbled for 290 all-purpose yards, including returning the opening kickoff 99 yards for a score. Quarterback Kevin Hogan has completed 73 percent of his passes for 705 yards and seven touchdowns as Stanford averages 30 points per game. The rugged defense is loaded with talent and among the standouts are inside linebacker Blake Martinez (team-best 24 tackles), inside linebacker A.J. Tarpley (19 tackles, one interception), strong safety Jordan Richards (18 tackles) and outside linebacker Kevin Anderson (16 stops).

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-0, 0-0): The Huskies are tied for the national lead with 19 sacks and are led by senior defensive tackle Danny Shelton (nation-leading seven) and defensive end Hauoli Kikaha (six). Quarterback Cyler Miles is completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 525 yards and five scores while Lavon Coleman (286 yards) is emerging as the main back. Wideout Jaydon Mickens has a team-best 20 receptions but it isnt yet clear whether John Ross (224 yards on just six receptions) will be available after missing last Saturdays win over Georgia State game with a leg injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford has won seven of the last nine meetings, including 31-28 last season.

2. Washington RB Jesse Callier was lost to a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in the Georgia State game.

3. The Cardinal are 22-3 against unranked opponents during Shaws tenure.

PREDICTION: Stanford 30, Washington 26