Stanford defense locks down Washington

SEATTLE -- Washington and Stanford traded punches in a defensive slugfest, but it was Cardinal quarterback Kevin Hogan who landed the decisive blow.

Hogan lined the Cardinal up in a heavy formation, but faked the handoff and rolled out to the right for a 5-yard touchdown run with 4:29 remaining to give Stanford a 20-13 victory at Husky Stadium on Saturday.

Hogan completed 17 of 26 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown to go with his game-winning rushing touchdown.

“We should have expected it,” Washington defensive tackle Danny Shelton said of Hogan’s touchdown run. “They were going to come out with some trickery. We were locked in on them running up the middle.”

To get the ball on that touchdown, the Cardinal successfully sniffed out a fake punt from the Huskies on fourth-and-9. Washington linebacker Shaq Thompson tried to run it, but was stopped for no gain, and the Cardinal took over at the Huskies’ 47.

“Congratulations to our defense,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said. “Once again, they won the game for us.”

Stanford’s defense has given up just two touchdowns this year, one to Washington in the form of a 25-yard pass from quarterback Cyler Miles Miles to wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and one to USC two weeks ago.

Related Coverage Preview: Stanford at Washington

Washington had one last chance to tie the game, getting the ball near midfield with 1:59 left. A fourth-down conversion came on a completion from Miles to wide receiver DiAndre Campbell to keep the Huskies’ hopes alive, but their luck ran out when Miles was taken down on a scramble on fourth-and-18 later in the drive.

Stanford linebacker Peter Kalambayi put the pressure on Miles, getting two sacks. The Cardinal held the Huskies to 179 total yards, and 5-for-18 on third-down attempts.

“One thing we noticed while watching film was they weren’t paying very disciplined,” Kalambayi said. “We just made sure we had our assignments down and read out keys and stayed on our guys.”

Jordan Williamson opened the scoring with a 35-yard field goal on Stanford’s first drive of the game after wide receiver Ty Montgomery took the opening kickoff 62 yards.

The dynamic senior shook off almost the entire Washington team, but was chased down by cornerback Marcus Peters, who saved a would-be touchdown.

In Stanford’s 31-28 victory over Washington last year, Montgomery torched the Huskies for 290 all-purpose yards, including a 99-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff.

Montgomery continued that play Saturday in the second quarter, when he took a short pass from Hogan and turned it into a 17-yard touchdown. The wide receiver ran over two Husky defenders and dragged safety Trevor Walker into the end zone to put the Cardinal up 10-0 early in the second quarter.

After getting shut out in the first half against Georgia State last week, the Washington offense picked up where it left off.

The Huskies started the game with three straight three-and-outs, with each drive taking less than 90 seconds before they strung together a seven-play 75-yard touchdown drive capped by the touchdown from Miles to Mickens.

After a bobbled snap on the extra point, the Huskies trailed 10-6.

With the Washington offense struggling to find a rhythm, the defense came to the rescue.

Thompson stripped Stanford running back Remound Wright, who was on top of another defender, scooped the ball up and ran it back for a 32-yard touchdown.

It was the linebacker’s fourth touchdown of the season (three on defense and one on offense), and helped the Huskies tie the game 13-13 going into halftime. He finished with two forced fumbles, a pass breakup and a tackle for loss.

The Washington offense struggled all game, failing to get any type of rhythm against Stanford’s physical defense.

“On offense, we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and try to get our quarterback some answers,” Huskies head coach Chris Petersen said.

NOTES: After playing four straight road games, the Huskies have a bye next week before going to Berkeley to face California in the Washington’s first road in game 42 days. ... Opposing teams are 0-3 the week after playing Stanford. The Huskies have a bye next week. ... Stanford has scored at least 10 points in 85 straight games, a streak that leads the nation.