Preview: Stanford at Washington State

Washington State coach Mike Leach, the innovator of the air-raid offense, brings a staunch defense into the “Seattle Game” when his Cougars face No. 5 Stanford in a Pac-12 battle at CenturyLink Field on Saturday. The Cougars, ranked 10th in the nation in total defense, have won three straight for the first time since 2006 and are allowing 12 points per contest. Leach’s offense still remains formidable as quarterback Connor Halliday has already thrown for more than 300 yards three times.

Stanford roared out to a 29-0 lead to dispose of ArizonaState in its first true test of the season a week ago. While the Sun Devilsscored at will down the stretch to make things interesting, eventually falling42-28, coach David Shaw was not about to apologize for the effort. “I couldcare less about style points. I could care less about what it looks like.” Stanfordhas beaten Washington State five straight times.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Stanford -9.5.

ABOUT STANFORD (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12 North): The Cardinal will bewithout star safety Ed Reynolds for the first half, a result of a hit to thehelmet last week. Stanford enters thegame winners of 11 straight, the second-longest streak in the nation, trailingonly Ohio State’s 16 consecutive victories. In last year’s meeting with the Cougars, theCardinal recorded a school-record 10 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss on the wayto the 24-17 victory.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (3-1, 1-0): The Cougars are lookingfor their first 4-1 start since 2003 and more importantly to make a statementin the Pac-12. Washington State was picked to finish last in the North Divisionpreseason poll but it already owns an impressive 10-7 win at USC. Sophomorewide receiver Gabe Marks was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch this weekafter pulling down 11 passes for 146 yards and two scores last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford G David Yankey will miss the gamebecause of an unspecified “family situation,” Shaw announced Tuesday.

2. The Cougars are 5-5 in games at CenturyLink Field.

3. Stanford is 16-2 during the month of September datingback to 2009.

PREDICTION: Stanford 30, Washington State 21