Preview: Stanford at Washington State

The top two offenses in Pac-12 play take center stage Saturday as No. 8 Stanford visits Washington State, which has won three straight conference games for the first time since 2003. Stanford has rolled to six consecutive victories following a season-opening loss to Northwestern and boasts an emerging Heisman Trophy candidate in sophomore running back Christian McCaffrey.

Washington State has dropped seven straight and nine of the last 11 meetings against Stanford, but the high-powered Cougars are in a good position entering the biggest game in three-plus seasons under coach Mike Leach. Quarterback Luke Falk has completed 73.1 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns against two interceptions during the Cougars’ winning streak, which has seen the Cougars average 47.3 points against the Oregon schools and Arizona. Falk will need to make the most of his opportunities against Stanford, which leads the nation in time of possession. The Cardinal have scored at least 30 points in each of their victories and should continue the trend against the Cougars, whose defense ranks ninth in the conference at 31 points per game.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Stanford -12

ABOUT STANFORD (6-1, 5-0 Pac-12): Quarterback Kevin Hogan owns a league-high 174.0 pass efficiency rating but has been nearly overshadowed by McCaffrey, whose average of 259.7 all-purpose yards leads the nation. “He’s so quick, so explosive,” coach David Shaw told reporters. “The little guy never gets tired. He gets pounded, he gets hit, he gets blown up on a kickoff return and we want to sub him and take him out to see if he’s OK, and he comes over with a smile on his face.” Linebacker Blake Martinez averages 11.4 tackles to lead the underrated defense, which has allowed a total of nine passing touchdowns but faces its toughest test against Washington State’s Air Raid offense.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (5-2, 3-1): Falk’s favorite target is Gabe Marks, who has 717 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, including a school-record four scores in Saturday’s 45-42 win over Arizona. Washington State’s offense starts and ends with Falk, but the Cougars have rushed for 100 yards in three straight games and could improve on last year’s effort against Stanford, when they were held to minus-26 yards rushing in a 34-17 loss. Linebackers Peyton Pelluer and Jeremiah Allison lead the Cougars’ defense, which is allowing an average of 203.9 yards on the ground and will be hard-pressed to slow down Stanford’s trio of McCaffrey, Remound Wright and Barry Sanders Jr.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford has allowed fewer than 30 points in 40 of its last 43 games.

2. Washington State is seeking its first win over a top-10 opponent since beating No. 5 Texas in the 2003 Holiday Bowl.

3. Stanford has outscored opponents 84-31 in the third quarter.

PREDICTION: Stanford 47, Washington State 31