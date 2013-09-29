FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stanford 55, Washington State 17
September 29, 2013 / 5:59 AM / 4 years ago

Stanford 55, Washington State 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 5 Stanford 55, Washington State 17: Kevin Hogan threw three touchdown passes and the Cardinal returned a pair of interceptions for scores on the way to a Pac-12 victory at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field.

Hogan, who improved to 9-0 as a starter, threw scoring passes of 57 and 33 yards to Devon Cajuste as Stanford (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12 North) led 17-3 at the half. The junior finished 16-for-25 for a career-high 286 yards and added a 45-yard scoring pass to Michael Rector midway through the third quarter.

Washington State (3-2, 1-1) lost starting quarterback Connor Halliday early in the second half. Halliday, who had thrown for 300 yards three times this season, was 24-for-36 for 184 yards before leaving with an undisclosed injury.

Stanford’s Jordan Richards returned a Halliday interception 30 yards for a touchdown to give the Cardinal a 24-3 lead. Later in the third quarter, Halliday’s replacement, Austin Apodaca had an errant pass returned by Trent Murphy 30 yards for another score.

Remound Wright scored on a 53-yard run for Stanford, which extended the nation’s second-longest winning streak to 12 games. Stanford’s Barry Sanders, the son of the 1988 Heisman Trophy winner, scored his first collegiate touchdown on a 22-yard run in the fourth quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Apodaca threw two touchdown passes, including a 47-yarder to Gabe Marks in the fourth quarter. ...Washington State fell to 5-6 all-time in its annual “Seattle Game.” ...Stanford has a takeaway in 28 straight games, the longest active streak in the FBS.

