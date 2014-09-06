Connecticut 19, Stony Brook 16: Deshon Foxx returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter, and the host Huskies held on to defeat the FCS Seawolves.

Geramy Davis reeled in a 30-yard touchdown reception and finished with six catches for 113 yards for Connecticut (1-1), which rebounded from last week’s 35-10 season-opening loss to BYU. Chandler Whitmer completed just 12-of-27 passes for 142 yards and a score to give Bob Diaco his first win as the team’s coach.

Defensive back Naim Cheeseboro recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown, but Stony Brook (0-2) struggled on offense - including a 3-for-18 effort on third-down conversions. Conor Bednarski found a wide-open Will Tye over the middle to cut the Huskies’ lead to 19-16 with 1:53 remaining, but a missed extra point and failed onside kick essentially ended the contest.

After the Seawolves took advantage of two turnovers to seize a 10-6 lead, the Huskies changed the momentum of the contest by piecing together a four-play, 70-yard drive late in the first half. Whitmer found Davis in single coverage and connected with the senior wideout at the right side of the end zone with 1:46 remaining.

The Huskies kept up the pressure as Foxx regained his composure after Luke Allen’s punt sailed over his head, but the senior retrieved it on a bounce, weaved through the middle of the field and darted toward the pylon to give Connecticut a 19-10 advantage. Foxx’s punt return for a touchdown was the Huskies’ first since Nick Williams accomplished the feat at Maryland in 2012.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stony Brook DB Max Martinez drilled RB Josh Marriner, causing a fumble that was recovered in the end zone by Cheeseboro as the Seawolves claimed a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter. ... Davis eclipsed the 100-yard plateau for the sixth time in his career. ... Marriner suffered an arm injury after a hit by Martinez on a special teams play in the first quarter. He did not return.