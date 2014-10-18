(Updated: CHANGES first sentence of graph 2 to avoid repetition)

Stony Brook 20, Elon 3: Stacey Bedell rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown to lead the visiting Seawolves past the Phoenix in Colonial Athletic Association play.

Conor Bednarski threw a touchdown pass to Adrian Coxson for Stony Brook (4-4, 3-1 CAA). Marvin Hart intercepted two passes and James Kenner added a rushing score as the Seawolves totaled 181 yards on the ground.

John Gallagher kicked a 41-yard field goal for the lone points for Elon (1-6, 0-3). Mike Quinn was intercepted three times and went 27-of-48 for 221 yards.

Gallagher’s field goal with 10:15 left in the first quarter gave the Phoenix the lead. But just four-plus minutes later, Bedell dashed for a 39-yard scoring run to give Stony Brook a 7-3 advantage.

Bednarski’s 18-yard scoring toss to Coxson made it 14-3 with 13:12 to play in the first half. Kenner capped the scoring with a 3-yard run with 2:16 remaining.