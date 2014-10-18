FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stony Brook 20, Elon 3
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
October 18, 2014 / 8:53 PM / 3 years ago

Stony Brook 20, Elon 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES first sentence of graph 2 to avoid repetition)

Stony Brook 20, Elon 3: Stacey Bedell rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown to lead the visiting Seawolves past the Phoenix in Colonial Athletic Association play.

Conor Bednarski threw a touchdown pass to Adrian Coxson for Stony Brook (4-4, 3-1 CAA). Marvin Hart intercepted two passes and James Kenner added a rushing score as the Seawolves totaled 181 yards on the ground.

John Gallagher kicked a 41-yard field goal for the lone points for Elon (1-6, 0-3). Mike Quinn was intercepted three times and went 27-of-48 for 221 yards.

Gallagher’s field goal with 10:15 left in the first quarter gave the Phoenix the lead. But just four-plus minutes later, Bedell dashed for a 39-yard scoring run to give Stony Brook a 7-3 advantage.

Bednarski’s 18-yard scoring toss to Coxson made it 14-3 with 13:12 to play in the first half. Kenner capped the scoring with a 3-yard run with 2:16 remaining.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.