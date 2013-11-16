Stony Brook 41, James Madison 38: Lyle Negron accounted for five touchdowns as the Seawolves held off a rally by the host Dukes in Colonial Athletic Association action.

Negron completed 23-of-32 passes for 395 yards - the third-most yards by a Seawolves quarterback since Stony Brook (4-6, 2-5) moved to Division I in 1999 - and three touchdowns. Adrian Coxson had nine catches for 183 yards and a score, Malcolm Eugene had six catches for 106 yards and Will Tye had two touchdown catches.

Michael Birdsong went 23-of-34 for 355 yards and a school-record five touchdowns for James Madison (6-5, 3-4), setting the school’s single-season record for passing yards (2,558) in the process. Dae‘Quan Scott had four catches for 92 yards and Daniel Brown had two TD catches.

Negron had two long touchdown passes and two short TD runs in the first half, including a 1-yard sneak with 56 seconds left in the first half. Birdsong, who hit Deane Cheatham for a 12-yard score in the first quarter, quickly answered with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Ravenel with 11 seconds left to cut the Seawolves’ lead to 31-17.

Negron hit Tye for a 22-yard score early in the third quarter to push the lead to 38-17, but Birdsong led the Dukes on three scoring drives, hitting Brown twice in the fourth quarter. Brown’s 10-yard score with 4:57 remaining cut the lead to 41-38 but Stony Brook ran out the clock, converting a fourth down with two minutes left to seal the win.