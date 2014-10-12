(Updated: CORRECTS “fewer than 13” to “13 or fewer” in graph 2)

Stony Brook 19, Maine 7: Stacey Bedell rushed 23 times for 127 yards and a touchdown as the Seawolves claimed the Colonial Athletic Association victory while holding the visiting Black Bears to 135 yards of total offense.

Conor Bednarski was 14-of-20 for 140 yards and a score for Stony Brook (3-4, 2-1 CAA), which has allowed 13 or fewer points in five of its seven contests. James Kenner had 17 carries for 89 yards and Will Tye had a 10-yard TD reception to help the Seawolves snap a two-game losing skid against the Black Bears.

Maine (2-4, 1-2) took an early lead as Dan Collins connected with Jeremy Salmon on a 73-yard touchdown pass on the Black Bears’ second play from scrimmage. Collins completed 12-of-25 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown before leaving early in the fourth quarter with a possible head injury.

Stony Brook, which entered the game with the top-ranked FCS total defense, settled in after the big play and trailed 7-3 at the half. Bednarski opened the second half with three passes to three different receivers for 41 yards and Bedell capped the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run.

The Seawolves drove 77 yards in 10 plays late in the third quarter and moved ahead 16-7 on Tye’s touchdown reception before Przemyslaw Popek drilled a 35-yard field midway through the fourth quarter. Maine was held to 18 rushing yards and six first downs while converting just one of 12 third-down attempts.