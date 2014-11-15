Stony Brook 35, Rhode Island 14: Stacey Bedell rushed for a career-high 195 yards and a pair of long touchdowns as the host Seawolves kept the Rams winless.

Bedell broke off scoring runs of 75 and 56 yards and Stony Brook (5-6, 4-3 Colonial Athletic) pulled away from a 14-14 halftime tie to halt a two-game skid. Conor Bednarski threw a touchdown pass to Will Tye and Marcus Coker added 47 rushing yards and a score for the Seawolves.

Lyle McCombs ran for a career-best 202 yards - 188 in the first half - and a touchdown for Rhode Island (0-11, 0-7), which matched a school record with its 15th consecutive defeat. James Caparell threw for only 63 yards on 8-of-16 and lost a fourth-quarter fumble that was returned for a TD by Julian Quintin.

Bedell broke off a 75-yard run midway through the first quarter to open the scoring but McCombs countered with a 24-yard TD on the ensuing possession. The Seawolves went back in front on Bednarski’s 20-yard strike to Tye before Rhode Island tied it when Caparell scored from 9 yards out with 40 seconds left in the half.

Stony Brook scored on its opening possession of the second half, moving 61 yards in 11 plays before Coker ran in from 5 yards to make it 21-14. The Seawolves finally broke it open with a pair of TDs in the fourth - Quintin’s fumble return and a 56-yard dash by Bedell for a 35-14 lead with 4:16 to play.