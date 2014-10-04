Stony Brook 14, Towson 3: James Kenner rushed for a team-high 80 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Seawolves defeated their Colonial Athletic Association rival.

Stacey Bedell added a 1-yard score and Conor Bednarski went 10-of-15 for 129 yards for Stony Brook (2-4, 1-1), which overcame three turnovers to snap its second two-game losing skid of the season. Kenner did most of his work on the final drive, carrying the ball seven times for 47 yards before rumbling around left end for a 2-yard score with 1:24 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Darius Victor mustered just 59 yards rushing and was held in double digits for the first time this season. Connor Frazier went 17-of-29 for 137 yards for the Tigers (2-4, 0-2), who posted a 35-21 triumph over the Seawolves last season in the lone other meeting.

With Towson driving down the field, Davonte Anderson stepped up and reeled in his 14th career interception before weaving his way for a 52-yard return. Eleven plays later, Bedell bounced off right tackle to open the scoring with 2:38 remaining in the first quarter.

Sam Hurwitz kicked a 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter and the Tigers kept the deficit at four late in the quarter after stripping Bedell of the ball at their own 3-yard line. Stony Brook helped its cause as Julian Quinton blocked a 36-yard field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter before Kenner sealed the win.