Preview: Syracuse at Boston College

The bottom two teams in the ACC Atlantic Division square off Saturday afternoon when Boston College looks to snap an 11-game conference slide against visiting Syracuse. The Eagles will have had more than two weeks off since their 56-10 loss to Clemson on Oct. 7, and will be well-rested in pursuit of the program's first ACC victory since Nov. 29, 2014 - a 28-7 triumph at home against the Orange.

"This is a big game because it is the one that we are playing and it's Syracuse and that's a Northeast natural rivalry game and they are big," Boston College coach Steve Addazio told reporters. "But I'm more focused on where we need to improve, where we need to get better, where our mistakes were and how we correct those mistakes." Syracuse, meanwhile, is riding some momentum after a big 31-17 triumph over then-No. 19 Virginia Tech last weekend, a result seen as a signature win for a program trying to return to national prominence. "The biggest thing about this win is that any time you take over a program you're trying to get everybody to buy in, you're trying to get everybody to work as one," coach Dino Babers said after the game. "...It's always that way until you get that one win that solidifies you, that brings you together, that hardship that brings the family closer together. That's what happened today. We're now family." Eric Dungey led the way with 417 total yards (311 passing, one TD) and a score as the Orange piled up a season-high 561 yards against a stout Hokies defense.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: Boston College -5

ABOUT SYRACUSE (3-4, 1-2 ACC): Dungey became the first player in Syracuse history to have at least 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in the same game and the sophomore enters this week's action leading ACC passers in yards through the air (2,197). Senior Amba Etta-Tawo continues to be his primary target with 930 receiving yards, good for second in FBS play, and junior Ervin Phillips is coming off a monster effort in which he had 11 catches for a career-high 139 yards and a TD. Phillips had 75 yards and a score on the ground in last year's 20-17 win over the Eagles.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-3, 0-3): This is the Eagles' fourth straight home game and perhaps its best chance to end the ACC losing streak, as visits to North Carolina State, Florida State and Wake Forest - as well as a home game against seventh-ranked Louisville - is all that remains after Syracuse leaves town. They've been outscored 105-10 in their last two conference tilts and quarterback Patrick Towles has combined to go 20-for-50 for 171 yards in those two losses. The defense still ranks fourth nationally (253 yards per game) and is led by junior defensive end Harold Landry, who is among ACC leaders in forced fumbles per game (0.67), sacks per game (1.08) and tackles-for-loss per game (1.4).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Eagles RB Jon Hilliman was held to 19 yards on 12 rushes in his only encounter with the Orange two seasons ago.

2. Syracuse has lost eight straight road ACC games.

3. The Orange have won four of the last six meetings.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 24, Boston College 23