Dungey, Syracuse outlast Boston College

Eric Dungey threw for 434 yards and three touchdowns in his second straight big week, powering Syracuse to a 28-20 ACC road victory over Boston College on Saturday at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Dungey, who became the first Syracuse quarterback to throw for 300 yards and run for 100 in the Orange's upset of No. 17 Virginia Tech last week, was 32 of 38 and hit Amba Etta-Tawo, Steve Ishmael and Ervin Phillips for touchdowns.

Etta-Tawo's one-handed 68-yard catch and run to give his team an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles had the ball deep in Syracuse territory late in the game but a sack led to Boston College turning the ball over on downs.

Dungey turned the ball over twice and Syracuse (4-4, 2-2 ACC) was guilty of 16 penalties for 135 yards, but still won the 50th meeting with their former Big East rivals --- and also made it back-to-back conference wins for the first time since 2013.

The loss was the 12th straight in the conference for BC (3-4, 0-4). the Eagles are without a conference victory since defeating Syracuse on Nov. 29, 2014.

Quarterback Patrick Towles ran for 104 yards, including a 75-yarder for a touchdown, and Myles Willis returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown for the Eagles. Towles, who left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury, was just 4 of 14 through the air.

Etta-Tawo, a graduate transfer from Maryland, caught 10 passes for 144 yards and notched his fifth 100-yard game of the season. He has 1,076 yards receiving in eight games.

Boston College retired the jersey -- not the number -- of Carolina Panthers star Luke Kuechly at halftime of the game, played in the rain before skies cleared in the second half.