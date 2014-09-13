Preview: Syracuse at Central Michigan

Two weeks after surviving a scare in its season opener, Syracuse hits the road Saturday for a matchup with Central Michigan, which proved a week ago that it can upset a major-conference program - with ease. The Chippewas are coming off a resounding 38-17 road victory against Purdue, a game in which Thomas Rawls racked up 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns and the Central Michigan defense forced three turnovers. The Orange, meanwhile, outlasted FCS member Villanova in Week 1 after stopping the Wildcats on the decisive two-point conversion in double-overtime.

“We’re 1-0, that’s all that counts,” Syracuse coach Scott Shafer said after the 27-26 victory. “Was it pretty? No, it wasn’t pretty, but we found a way. I‘m proud of the fact that we came away with the victory.” Saturday marks the only road contest for the Orange in their first six games, and they will need continued success out of Prince-Tyson Gulley - who had 100 rushing yards on 11 carries against Villanova - if they are going to improve to 2-0. Syracuse will also need sophomore quarterback Terrel Hunt to keep his poise after getting ejected against the Wildcats for throwing a punch late in the first half.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPNews. LINE: Syracuse -7.5

ABOUT SYRACUSE (1-0): The Orange did enjoy some bright spots, including Gulley’s third career 100-yard rushing performance and a fake field goal in double overtime that resulted in Riley Dixon finding Kendall Moore for the go-ahead score. Hunt (10-of-17, 94 yards) and Austin Wilson (11-of-17, 89 yards) produced similar statistics against the Wildcats, but they must be careful with the football against a Chippewas team that has already forced seven turnovers this season. Hunt, who addressed the team and apologized following his Week 1 ejection, left Shafer “disappointed but not discouraged, because I know who he is as an individual.”

ABOUT CENTRAL MICHIGAN (2-0): Rawls, a transfer from Michigan, has 276 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the young season and has added 57 yards through the air. Cooper Rush also is off to a solid start for Central Michigan, completing 62 percent of his passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns,

including a pair of scores in Saturday’s upset victory. Since trailing Chattanooga 16-0 in Week 1, Central Michigan has outscored its opponents by a combined margin of 58-17.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Orange have 18 returning players who caught a pass in 2013 - the most in the FBS.

2. Prior to last week, Syracuse had not allowed a 100-yard rusher since Temple’s Montrel Harris totaled 106 yards on Nov. 23, 2012. The Orange were the only

FBS team not to allow a 100-yard rusher in 2013.

3. Central Michigan WR Titus Davis, the team’s MVP in 2013, did not play last week due to a knee injury but is expected to go Saturday against Syracuse.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 21, Central Michigan 19