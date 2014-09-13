Syracuse 40, Central Michigan 3: Terrel Hunt threw for a touchdown and ran for three scores as the Orange won their first road game of the season.

Hunt was 20-of-30 for 175 yards and added 92 yards on the ground as Syracuse (2-0) bounced back from a lethargic season-opening win against Villanova in which Hunt was ejected late in the first half for throwing a punch at a Wildcats player. Marqez Hodge added a defensive score for the Orange, who scored the final 40 points of the game - all in the final three quarters.

The Chippewas (2-1) were expecting to play without top receiver Titus Davis (knee), but they also announced before the game that leading rusher Thomas Rawls would sit due to “an issue that came to our attention Friday,” per a school release. Without Rawls, Central Michigan managed a total of 34 rushing yards on 23 attempts.

Syracuse broke open a 3-3 tie with a 36-yard fumble return by Hodge, who scooped up a loose ball following a sack by Eric Crume and rumbled untouched into the end zone. Hunt’s 4-yard TD pass to Brisly Estime made it 17-3 late in the first half.

The Orange scored three more times in the third quarter, first on a safety and then on a pair of rushing touchdowns by Hunt. The Syracuse quarterback scored on a 1-yard score in the game’s final minute to complete the lopsided margin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Central Michigan QB Cooper Rush was 18-of-34 for 183 yards without a touchdown or an interception. ... Ashton Broyld led the Orange with 42 receiving yards while Jesse Kroll had 86 to pace the Chippewas. ... Syracuse RB Adonis Ameen-Moore had a late 53-yard run and finished with a game-high 106 yards on nine rushing attempts.