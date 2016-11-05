Preview: Syracuse at Clemson

Clemson puts the nation’s longest home winning streak on the line when the Tigers look for a 21st consecutive victory in Death Valley on Saturday versus Syracuse. The Tigers also have won 14 straight conference games, the second-longest streak in the country behind San Diego State’s 15-game run.

The Tigers are ranked third in this week’s coaches poll and second in the initial College Football Playoff rankings after surviving another close call last week. Clemson’s 37-34 victory at Florida State on Saturday was its fifth win this season by seven points or fewer. The upset-minded Orange are coming off a week off following a two-game win streak that included a 31-17 home win over then-No. 19 Virginia Tech and a 28-20 win at Boston College. Clemson has won all three meetings since the Orange joined the ACC, including a 37-27 victory last year at Syracuse in which Deshaun Watson passed for 368 yards and two touchdowns and added 105 yards on the ground.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Clemson -26.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (4-4, 2-2 ACC): The Orange boast one of the nation’s most improved offenses, averaging 487 total yards behind the prolific passing duo of quarterback Eric Dungey and receiver Amba Etta-Tawo. Syracuse averages 45 pass attempts per game, with Dungey completing 65 percent of his passes for an average of 329 yards per game and Etta-Tawo ranking third nationally with 134 receiving yards per contest. The defense has improved recently, allowing 18.5 points per game over the past two contests after giving up an average of 36 in the first six games of the season.

ABOUT CLEMSON (8-0, 5-0): The Tigers have been somewhat inconsistent in their ability to run the ball, though Wayne Gallman put up 82 yards and two touchdowns in a solid effort at Florida State. Gallman, Watson and Co. should be able to exploit a Syracuse defense that gives up 450.8 yards per game and hasn’t had much success stopping the run or the pass. Clemson’s defense will have its work cut out against the Orange’s up-tempo offense but has been up to the task all season, ranking in the top 15 nationally in total defense and scoring defense.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson TE Jordan Leggett has 86 career receptions for 1,216 yards and needs eight catches and 40 yards to break John McMakin’s school records for a tight end.

2. Dungey’s six 300-yard passing games this season are tied with Ryan Nassib for the school record set in 2012.

3. The Tigers have outscored opponents 86-6 in the first quarter and 167-43 in the first half.

PREDICTION: Clemson 33, Syracuse 20