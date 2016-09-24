Preview: Syracuse at Connecticut

All three phases of its game struggled at times for Syracuse last week as the Orange blew a 17-0 lead and were routed by visiting USF 45-20. Syracuse hits the road for the first time this season Saturday and looks to get back to .500 when it visits Connecticut, which is coming off a victory over another ACC team in Virginia.

Last week turned into a head-scratcher for the Orange, who ran a program-record 105 plays - tying an ACC record - and outgained the Bulls 549-454 but could not crack the end zone for the final three quarters. Defensively Syracuse, which has allowed 107 points in its last two games, watched USF complete four scoring drives in less than two minutes apiece and score another touchdown on a punt return. UConn rebounded from a heart-breaking, last-second loss at Navy to edge Virginia 13-10 when the Cavaliers missed a 20-yard field goal as time expired. The Huskies continue to play strong defensively by allowing fewer than 20 points per game game but their offensive MVP has been kicker Bobby Puyol, whose field goals accounted for both victories and all three of their games were decided on the final play. TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Connecticut -5

ABOUT SYRACUSE (1-2): After starting the season with a win over Colgate, Syracuse lost big to No. 4 Louisville (62-28) and USF (45-20) who are a combined 6-0. The Orange enter Week 4 surrendering 7.17 yards per play, the third-worst mark in the nation ahead of only Rice and Hawaii, and the defense lost starting defensive backs Antwan Cordy and Juwan Dowels to season-ending injuries against Louisville. The Orange move the ball well through the air as Eric Dungey passed for 960 yards and seven touchdowns while Amba Etta-Tawo (436 yards, three TDs) and Connecticut native Ervin Phillips (30 receptions, 2 TDs) are off to superb starts

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (2-1): Quarterback Bryant Shirreffs continue to excel extending plays with his legs while connecting of 71.2 percent of his throws, most of which are aimed at budding star Noel Thomas (26 receptions, 277 yards, touchdown). Running back Arkeel Newsome had a season-best 77 yards rushing against Virginia but the Huskies, who rank 111th in the nation in total offense (331 yards per game), are paced by a defense which has allowed 17 points in the last six quarters. The defensive backfield will be tested by a Syracuse team which averages 46.7 passes with the spotlight on Huskies' rising star Jamar Summers who had a game-changing interception against Virginia.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UConn leads the series 6-3 including 4-0 at home, but Syracuse won the last meeting 40-12 in 2012 when UConn was coached Paul Pasqualoni, the former Orange head coach.

2. UConn is 19-37 all-time against the ACC.

3. Etta-Tawo, who leads the ACC and ranks third nationally in receiving yards per game (145.3), was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List watch this week for the nation's top receivers.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 27, Connecticut 20