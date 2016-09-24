FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Etta-Tawo, Dungey sizzle as Syracuse tops UConn
September 24, 2016 / 9:01 PM / a year ago

Etta-Tawo, Dungey sizzle as Syracuse tops UConn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Etta-Tawo, Dungey sizzle as Syracuse tops UConn

Amba Etta-Tawo set a school record with 270 receiving yards and quarterback Eric Dungey threw for a career-high 407 yards as Syracuse posted a 31-24 victory over Connecticut on Saturday in Storrs, Conn.

Etta-Tawo reeled in 12 passes, including a 59-yarder en route to a late 99-yard touchdown drive.

Dungey, who completed 26 of 40 passes, finished that drive with a 6-yard option keeper with 2:14 left to give Syracuse a 31-17 lead. That possession came after the Orange (2-2) stopped Huskies quarterback Bryant Shirreffs for a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-goal from the 2 with 6:12 remaining.

UConn (2-2) gave itself a final chance when Shirreffs fired a 24-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Tyler Davis with 33 seconds left. The Huskies appeared to have a shot at a high-bouncing onside kick, but Syracuse receiver Brisly Estime secured the ball near the sideline to seal the win.

Etta-Tawo, a graduate transfer from Maryland, has found the fast-paced passing offense of first-year Syracuse coach Dino Babers to his liking.

Etta-Tawo entered the game ranked third nationally in receiving yards per game (145.3). He scored on a 57-yard reception in the first minute of the game, added a 30-yard touchdown with 10:48 left in the first quarter and went on to become the first player in school history with multiple 200-yard receiving games.

The previous Syracuse single-game receiving record was 249, set by Scott Schwedes in 1985.

Syracuse defensive back Cordell Hudson broke a 17-17 tie with a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown with 49 seconds left in the third quarter.

Shirreffs completed 27 of 45 passes for 264 yards, with a touchdown and interception. Receiver Noel Thomas made 14 catches for 111 yards.

UConn's four games this season have been decided by a total of 17 points. The Huskies play at Houston on Thursday night.

