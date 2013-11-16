Preview: Syracuse at Florida State

Needing four straight wins to reach the BCS title game, Florida State hopes to remain on course to play for the national championship when Syracuse comes to town on Saturday. The second-ranked Seminoles sit comfortably at No. 2 in the BCS standings following last week’s 59-3 demolition of Wake Forest. ”It’s something that you always look at and pay attention to,” said Florida State running back Karlos Williams. “It definitely feels good to be No. 2.”

Led by Heisman Trophy contender Jameis Winston at quarterback, the Seminoles’ offense has not scored fewer than 41 points in a game all season. However, Florida State is hardly a one-sided team, as Jimbo Fisher’s squad has allowed more than 17 points only once. Syracuse also has a strong defense, having yielded a total of three points in the last two games, although the Orange’s most recent marquee matchup was a 49-14 loss to then-No. 4 Clemson.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Florida State -38.5

ABOUT SYRACUSE (5-5, 3-2 ACC): The Orange need one more win to become bowl eligible, but with zero wins over the Seminoles since 1966 and this year’s edition looking better than ever, they will likely need to defeat Pittsburgh or Boston College later this month to reach the postseason. Syracuse got two rushing touchdowns and 118 yards from Jerome Smith in last week’s 20-3 triumph against Maryland, while its defense limited the Terrapins to 2.3 yards per carry and forced four turnovers. Orange quarterback Terrel Hunt has thrown no touchdowns and six interceptions over his last five games.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (9-0, 7-0): The Seminoles clinched the ACC’s Atlantic Division title and a berth in the conference championship game with last week’s win over Wake Forest, a game in which the Seminoles forced seven turnovers, including two returned for scores in a span of 19 seconds. Winston appears destined to be a Heisman Trophy finalist, as the redshirt freshman has racked up 2,661 passing yards with 26 touchdowns on the season. The Seminoles have never played in the BCS title game and last won the national championship in 1999.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Seminoles’ two closest wins this season were a 14-point victory at Boston College and a 27-point rout against Miami.

2. Florida State leads the nation with 18 interceptions.

3. While Syracuse has won five of its last seven, its two losses during that stretch came by a combined margin of 105-14.

PREDICTION: Florida State 44, Syracuse 10