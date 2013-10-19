Preview: Syracuse at Georgia Tech

After winning its first three games of the season, Georgia Tech hasn’t won in nearly a month. The Yellow Jackets and their triple-option offense have logged 290.3 rushing yards per game – good for sixth in the country – but they’ve allowed 100 points combined in their last three games. Hosting a Syracuse offense that leans heavily on the ground game, Georgia Tech is expected to pack the box and force Orange sophomore Terrel Hunt to make plays with his arm.

Syracuse, coming off its first-ever ACC win against North Carolina State, is second in the conference in rushing at 220.7 yards per game. Jerome Smith, Prince-Tyson Gulley and the mobile Hunt picked apart the Wolfpack out of the pistol for 362 rushing yards. Defensively, the Orange’s secondary lost cornerback Keon Lyn for the year two weeks ago and has not fared well against the deep ball, ranking 102nd in the FBS by allowing an average of 268 yards per game through the air.

TV: 12:30 p.m., ACC Network, ESPN3. LINE: Georgia Tech -7.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (3-3, 1-1): Hunt has yet to find a rhythm in conference play, but his cast of receivers – none of whom average 50 yards per game – aren’t helping. Hunt showcased his athleticism against the Wolfpack with 92 rushing yards and a touchdown, and offers a third legitimate rushing threat to Smith and Gulley. The Orange have defended the run well this season, ranking second in the ACC with 120.3 yards allowed per game.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (3-3, 2-2): Quarterback Vad Lee and running back David Sims run the option offense that Syracuse head coach Scott Shafer said his team has been prepping for since training camp. They’ve combined for 635 rushing yards on the season, while Lee has added 758 yards passing to go with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. The Syracuse defense will also likely bring multiple players forward on every play.

EXTRA POINTS:

1. Syracuse LB Dyshawn Davis is day-to-day with a right ankle sprain. He missed the second half against NC State.

2. Georgia Tech has scored under 20 points only once this year.

3. WR DeAndre Smelter leads the Yellow Jackets with 211 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 24, Syracuse 20