Georgia Tech 56, Syracuse 0: Vad Lee ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the host Yellow Jackets’ triple-option offense annihilated the Orange in their first-ever Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

Lee rushed for 72 yards and two second-quarter scores and completed 3-of-3 passes for 88 yards and a TD for Georgia Tech (4-3, 3-2 ACC), which totaled 394 rushing yards. Zach Laskey logged 75 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries while Justin Thomas added a game-high 95 yards and a score on 10 attempts.

Syracuse (3-4, 1-2) entered the game ranked third in the conference in rushing but managed just 75 yards on the ground. Jerome Smith took 11 carries for 43 yards and was held out of the end zone for the first time this season while Terrel Hunt completed just 7-of-14 passes for 68 yards and an interception before being replaced by Drew Allen in the second half.

After Chris Milton blocked a Syracuse punt on its second drive, Synjyn Days capped a four-play, 24-yard drive with a 4-yard rushing TD 7:44 into regulation. Laskey added a 6-yard score with 46 seconds left in the opening frame.

Lee rushed in from 3- and 1-yard out in the second quarter to give the Yellow Jackets a 28-0 lead at the break before he found Darren Waller over the top for a 46-yard TD 1:55 into the third quarter. Laskey scored from 3 yards out three minutes later, Thomas broke a 50-yard scoring play with 4:38 left in the third quarter and Laskey finished the scoring with a 1-yard rush with 9:32 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech’s David Sims added 12 carries for 56 yards. … Allen finished 6-of-15 for 65 yards and an interception. … The last time Syracuse was shut out was Sept. 8, 2007, when Iowa defeated the Orange 35-0.