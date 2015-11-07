Preview: Syracuse at Louisville

It has not always been pretty for Louisville, but the Cardinals are one win away from getting over .500 for the first time this season. Louisville is also two wins shy of achieving bowl eligibility for the sixth straight season, but the first step toward that goal comes Saturday against visiting Syracuse.

The Cardinals started the season 0-3 but since have won four of their last five games, including air-tight victories in their last two contests. Bobby Petrino’s team recorded four sacks and five turnovers in last week’s one-point triumph against Wake Forest and held the Demon Deacons to 266 yards of total offense. The Orange, meanwhile, have lost five straight games following a 3-0 start and have surrendered at least 44 points in three of their last four contests. Syracuse must protect freshman quarterback Eric Dungey against a defense that has posted 21 sacks in the last five games.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: Louisville -14

ABOUT SYRACUSE (3-5, 1-3 ACC): The Orange will have to be at their best to have any chance against Louisville - or in any of their final four games, for that matter - as each of their remaining opponents owns a defense that ranks in the top 20 nationally. “It’s a great challenge,” Syracuse offensive coordinator Tim Lester told reporters. “I told my guys, the last four weeks we have the one, five, 10 and 17 teams defensively ranked in the country right now.” Dungey has thrown 11 touchdowns against three interceptions and also leads the team with five rushing scores.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (4-4, 3-2): The Cardinals are led defensively by Trevon Young, the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week each of the last two weeks. “We have made people have to throw the ball more and he can really rush the passer,” Petrino said of Young, who had three sacks and a forced fumble versus Wake Forest. “He has great get-off speed, he has great moves, he is long, he can turn speed into power and he is just getting those opportunities.” Lamar Jackson’s passing stats (eight TDs, seven INTs, 57.9 percent completions) leave much to be desired, but he has made up for it with 484 rushing yards and six touchdowns - both team highs for Louisville.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Louisville K John Wallace has 60 career field goals, tied with Art Carmody for the school record.

2. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 7-6, including a 28-6 victory at the Carrier Dome last season.

3. Syracuse leads the ACC in non-offensive touchdowns (five) - the most the team has recorded since 1997.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 27, Louisville 24