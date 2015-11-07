Louisville 41, Syracuse 17

Kyle Bolin threw for a career high 362 yards and three touchdowns in his third career start Saturday as Louisville remained on a roll with a 41-17 rout of visiting Syracuse.

Bolin, a sophomore starting in place of injured freshman Lamar Jackson, completed 24 of 35 passes for the Cardinals (5-4, 4-2 ACC), who won for the fifth time in six games following a 0-3 start.

Tight ends Cole Hikutini and Keith Towbridge combined for six receptions, 81 yards and three TDs while tailback Brandon Radcliff added a game-high 117 rushing yards on 10 carries for Louisville, which overcame four turnovers and nine penalties for 84 yards.

Freshman quarterback Eric Dungey was 15 of 30 for 158 yards and two interceptions and a fumble for Syracuse (3-6, 1-4), which suffered its sixth straight loss. Dungey added a team-high 45 rushing yards on 13 carries but was knocked out of the game by a hard hit at the end of a 16-yard scramble with five minutes remaining.

Wide receiver Steve Ishmael added 61 yards and a TD on four receptions for the Orange, who were outgained 579-286 in offensive yardage.

After the Cardinals scored first on tailback Jeremy Smith’s 4-yard run, Syracuse took a 10-7 lead into the second quarter thanks to a 10-yard jet sweep by wide receiver Ervin Phillips and a 36-yard Cole Murphy field goal, but an ill-advised Dungey out-route attempt was jumped by cornerback Trumaine Washington, who sprinted 39 yards down the sideline for the TD and Louisville never trailed again.

Bolin found Hikutini for a 13-yard scoring reception with 1:23 remaining in the second quarter, and the two combined again for a 10-yard scoring play to cap the Cardinals’ first drive of the second half following Murphy’s missed 52-yard field goal.

Louisville tacked on a 19-yard John Wallace field goal late in the third quarter and then turned a Dungey fumble and interception into a 12-yard Towbridge scoring grab and a 26-yard Wallace field goal, respectively, in the final period.

Backup quarterback Zack Mahoney found Ishmael for a 9-yard TD with 26 seconds remaining following a muffed punt return by the Cardinals.