Preview: Syracuse at Maryland

While Syracuse’s campaign has been a constant roller coaster, host Maryland trended up for the season’s first month and has since spiraled straight down. The ACC rivals meet Saturday with each looking to put together 60 consistent minutes. The Orange are coming off a 13-0 win against Wake Forest, while Maryland had last week off to regroup following back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and Clemson.

Syracuse has won four of its last six games, although the two defeats (versus Clemson and at Georgia Tech) came by a combined margin of 105-14. Meanwhile, despite three losses in its last four games, Maryland needs one more win to become bowl eligible. “{My players} know what’s on the line,” said Terrapins head coach Randy Edsall, “and now it’s up to them to ... try to get the sixth win this week.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Maryland -6

ABOUT SYRACUSE (4-4, 2-2 ACC): The Orange have played low-scoring games of late, as none of their last six contests has featured both teams going over 20 points. Prince-Tyson Gulley (13 carries, 85 yards) sparked the offense in last week’s win and has combined with Jerome Smith for more than 1,000 yards and a dozen touchdowns on the season. Syracuse needs a strong running game, too, as quarterback Terrel Hunt has zero TD passes and six interceptions over the last four games.

ABOUT MARYLAND (5-3, 1-3): The Terrapins’ recent struggles have coincided with a laundry list of injuries that includes their starting quarterback, running back, tight end and both wide receivers. Quarterback C.J. Brown is expected to play this weekend after missing two of the last three games with various injuries. One player who has stepped up for Maryland of late is linebacker Cole Farrand, who set an ACC season high with 23 tackles last week – the second-highest total by anyone in the country in 2013.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams have met 35 times, but not since 1994. This is their first meeting in an ACC game.

2. Maryland has allowed points on 30 of its opponents’ 32 trips inside the red zone, but only 18 touchdowns.

3. Edsall played quarterback for the Orange in the late 1970’s before serving as a Syracuse assistant for the next decade.

PREDICTION: Maryland 19, Syracuse 10