(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “touchdown” in 4th graph CORRECTS 2nd note to “183 points over its last five”)

Syracuse 20, Maryland 3: Jerome Smith rushed for two touchdowns and the Orange defense continued its stellar play of late in a road win over the Terrapins.

One week after shutting out Wake Forest, Syracuse (5-4, 3-2 ACC) limited Maryland to 292 total yards and forced four turnovers. Smith took care of the offense with his fourth multi-touchdown game of the season, while Orange quarterback Terrel Hunt contributed 67 yards on seven carries.

C.J. Brown threw for 211 yards but was intercepted twice, while Brad Craddock’s third-quarter field goal accounted for Maryland’s offense on the day. The Terrapins (5-4, 1-4), who need one win to become bowl eligible, have lost three games in a row and four of their last five.

Syracuse took the game’s opening kickoff and drove 80 yards in 16 plays, capped by Smith’s 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal. Smith, who also converted a fourth-and-2 earlier on the drive, finished with 118 yards on 28 carries.

The Orange extended their advantage to 10-0 in the final seconds of the first half on a 34-yard field goal by Ryan Norton, who added a 30-yarder on the opening possession of the second half. Smith essentially put away the game with his 21-yard touchdown run with 10:33 remaining in the fourth quarter as the junior running back made one cut before finding a hole on the left side and broke one tackle en route to the end zone.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hunt (15-of-24, 140 yards, one interception) has thrown no touchdowns and seven interceptions over his last five games. ... The Maryland defense, which had allowed 183 points over its last five games, held the Orange to 3-of-14 third-down conversions. ... Maryland WR Amba Etta-Tawo recorded game highs of six catches for 109 yards.