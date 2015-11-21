Preview: Syracuse at North Carolina State

North Carolina State returns from a two-game road trip to host Syracuse on Saturday. Syracuse has lost its last seven games after a hard-fought 37-27 loss to No. 1 Clemson last week, while N.C. State is looking for its first home victory since September.

Syracuse might need to turn to third-string quarterback Zack Mahoney again for Saturday’s game after Eric Dungey was injured in a 41-17 loss to Louisville. Mahoney recorded nearly as many rushing yards (76) as passing yards (80) last week against Clemson, and likely won’t have an easier time against N.C. State’s defense. The Wolfpack allow an average of 314.5 yards - 136.7 fewer than Syracuse, which has struggled to contain opponents on the ground and in the air. If N.C. State can contain Syracuse’s running game, quarterback Jacoby Brissett should be able to shred the Orange’s pass coverage.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: North Carolina State -17

ABOUT SYRACUSE (3-7, 1-5 ACC): Dungey is out with a head injury and the team has been quiet about his status for Saturday. Running back George Morris II ran for a career-high 80 yards on 14 carries last week, leading a team running game that totaled 242 yards. Defensive ends Qaadir Sheppard and Amir Ealey have been suspended indefinitely, allegedly for failing drug tests.

ABOUT N.C. STATE (6-4, 2-4): Defensive end Mike Rose (10.5 sacks) is the centerpiece of a Wolfpack pass rush that has helped produce 29 sacks and 73 tackles for loss. Jaylen Samuels leads the team in receiving yards (495) and is the active leader in rushing yards (263), giving Brissett plenty of options by lining up in the backfield or as a tight end. The loss of running back Matthew Dayes has turned N.C. State into more of a passing offense, with Brissett attempting more than 40 passes in two of the last three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Orange boast a plus-4 turnover margin - their best since 2006.

2. The Wolfpack have won seven of eight meetings against Syracuse.

3. N.C. State faces No. 12 North Carolina next week, making Saturday’s game crucial for ensuring they enter the postseason with a winning record.

PREDICTION: N.C. State 42, Syracuse 23