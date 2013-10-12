Syracuse 24, North Carolina State 10: Jerome Smith and Prince-Tyson Gulley combined for 272 rushing yards as the visiting Orange won their first ACC game. Smith had 140 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and Gulley added 132 yards and the go-ahead score on nine carries as Syracuse (3-3, 1-1 ACC) rushed for 362 yards overall. Quarterback Terrel Hunt added 92 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Orange.

Pete Thomas went 17-of-35 for 151 yards and a touchdown pass for North Carolina State (3-3, 0-3) before leaving the game with an injury late in the fourth quarter. Bryan Underwood had six catches for 89 yards to lead the Wolfpack.

Smith’s 1-yard score gave Syracuse the early lead but North Carolina State scored before halftime off an Orange turnover. Jack Tocho’s second interception set up Thomas’ 21-yard touchdown pass to David Grinnage with 1:15 left in the first half.

Smith’s 57-yard run set up Gulley’s 18-yard touchdown that broke a 10-10 tie with 6:13 left in the fourth quarter and Gulley added a 48-yard run to set up Hunt’s 8-yard score with 2:39 remaining. Thomas was injured when he recovered his own fumble with about 5:30 left in the game and sophomore Garrett Leatham replaced him for the Wolfpack’s final drive.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined for three interceptions in an eight-play stretch late in the second quarter, including two by Tocho. ... North Carolina State’s Tocho (shoulder) and OL Joe Thuney, who has started at three different positions this season, did not play in the second half due to injuries. ... It was Syracuse’s first win against North Carolina State (1-6 in the series).