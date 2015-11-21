FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Carolina State 42, Syracuse 29
November 21, 2015

North Carolina State 42, Syracuse 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

North Carolina State 42, Syracuse 29

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for two touchdowns and North Carolina State built an early lead to defeat Syracuse 42-29 on Saturday afternoon at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

NC State (7-4, 3-4 ACC) assured itself of a fourth-place spot in the ACC’s Atlantic Division and strengthened its position for the bowl order. Syracuse (3-8, 1-6) lost its eighth game in a row.

Defensive end Darian Roseboro’s 20-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter helped clinch it for the Wolfpack.

NC State drove 75 yards after the opening kickoff, with fullback Jaylen Samuels scoring on a 7-yard pass from Brissett.

Running back Reggie Gallaspy rushed for a 1-yard touchdown later in the first quarter.

The Wolfpack held a 21-3 edge late in the first half before Syracuse rallied.

The Orange scored two touchdowns in less than two minutes, with quarterback Zack Mahoney’s 30-yard touchdown strike to running back Ervin Phillips with 1:31 left in the half.

Syracuse running back Jordan Fredericks ran 75 yards for a touchdown on the first snap of the third quarter.

NC State answered less than three minutes later -- aided by a fourth-down pick-up -- with Brissett’s 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jumichael Ramos.

Mahoney ended up with two touchdown passes.

