Kizer, Irish surge past Syracuse

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer passed for a career-high 471 yards to lead the Fighting Irish to a 50-33 win over Syracuse before 62,794 at Met Life Stadium on Saturday.

Kizer, a junior, completed 23 of 35 passes and threw for three touchdowns in helping snap Notre Dame's two-game losing streak.

The Irish (2-3) scored on five touchdown plays of 50 yards or more, including a 67-yard run by running back Dexter Williams which provided them with a 47-27 cushion with 8:26 left in the third quarter.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown caught four passes for 182 yards and touchdown passes of 79 and 67 yards for Notre Dame, and Josh Adams rushed 20 times for 102 yards

Syracuse (2-3) quarterback Eric Dungey was 31 of 51 for 363 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 49 yards and three more touchdowns. Amba Etta-Tawo, the nation's leading receiver, caught seven passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Kizer passed for 356 yards and two touchdowns, both to St. Brown, to help Notre Dame to a 33-27 halftime lead. That would be the closest the Orange would get, as Notre Dame scored 17 straight points in the second half.

The teams combined for 36 points in the first 4:54 of the game, with the Irish holding a 23-13 lead. The first quarter produced 437 total yards from both teams.

Notre Dame scored on the first play of the game when Kizer found St. Brown over the middle for a 79-yard catch-and-run for his first touchdown catch of the quarter.

Syracuse countered on the next possession that ended with Dungey scampering in from the three-yard line. The extra-point was blocked and returned for a safety by Cole Luke, giving Notre Dame a 9-6 lead with 12:36 left in the quarter.