Preview: Syracuse at Pittsburgh

It feels like years ago that Syracuse was 2-0 and Pittsburgh was 3-0. The teams have combined for two wins since their solid starts, and they will square off Saturday with a much-needed victory on the line. The visiting Orange have lost seven of eight, managing a total of 33 points during their current three-game slide, while the Panthers have given up 147 points in losing their last three games.

“It hurts,” Orange coach Scott Shafer said. “It’s a difficult situation because (qualifying for a bowl game) was one of those goals that we wanted to come back and reach. But we didn‘t, so what are you going to do? You’re not going to cry over spilled milk. You’re going to fight.” The Panthers can sympathize with the Orange, of course, but Paul Chryst knows his team can still qualify for a bowl by winning its last two contests. “It stings,” the Pitt coach said after his team fell to North Carolina 40-35 last weekend. “There’s a sting right now, but they’ll be resilient and we’ll come back.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Pittsburgh -8

ABOUT SYRACUSE (3-7, 1-5 ACC): The Orange have struggled without quarterback Terrel Hunt (leg fracture), who has been out since Oct. 3, forcing a pair of young quarterbacks into action. In a 27-10 loss to Duke in Syracuse’s last contest, freshman Austin Wilson and sophomore Mitch Kimble combined for 105 passing yards on 32 attempts, and Wilson threw two interceptions. Jarrod West has enjoyed a productive senior season for Syracuse, already posting career highs in catches (44) and yards (655), although he has not scored a touchdown since a game against Wagner on Sept. 14, 2013.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (4-6, 2-4): The Panthers’ run of six losses in seven games features four defeats by five or fewer points, including last Saturday’s setback against the Tar Heels in which Pitt led for more than 46 minutes. James Conner rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns and Chad Voytik threw for 218 yards as part of an efficient 11-of-16 performance without an interception, but the defense gave up 502 yards and did not force a turnover. The obvious focus of the Panthers’ passing game is Tyler Boyd, who has 57 receptions on the season - 39 more than anyone else on the roster - and ranks second in the ACC with an average of 95.1 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Voytik has gone three straight games without an interception after throwing exactly one pick in each of the previous six contests.

2. The Panthers lead the all-time series 35-31-3, including five straight home victories over the Orange.

3. Syracuse RB Prince-Tyson Gulley has a team-high 568 rushing yards but has not scored since Week 1 against Villanova.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 27, Syracuse 13