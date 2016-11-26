Pittsburgh outlasts Syracuse in historic shootout
Quarterback Nathan Peterman threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another touchdown to lead Pittsburgh to a 76-61 win over Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.
The contest marked the highest-scoring affair in Atlantic Coast Conference history with 137 points in a game. The fast-paced showdown surpassed the previous conference record of 118 points, which was set in a 68-50 win by Georgia Tech over North Carolina on Nov. 10, 2012.
Running back James Conner had 160 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns as the Panthers notched their highest point total of the season. Pittsburgh (8-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its third consecutive game and posted back-to-back seasons with eight-plus wins for the first time since 2009-10.
Conner eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season with 115 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. He caught two passes for 45 yards and a touchdown to increase his ACC record to 56 career touchdowns (52 rushing, four receiving).
Syracuse (4-8, 2-6) dropped its fourth straight game despite registering a season high in points. Wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo led the Orange with 13 receptions for 178 yards and five touchdowns. The senior matched a conference record for most touchdowns in a game and ended his final season with 14 receiving touchdowns.
Quarterback Zack Mahoney completed 43 of 61 passes for a career-high 440 yards and five touchdowns in a losing effort for the Orange. Mahoney also rushed for 49 yards and two scores.
Pittsburgh won its third consecutive game of the series and improved to 13-2 in the past 15 meetings against the Orange. The Panthers notched their fourth defensive touchdown of the season on a 20-yard interception return by freshman cornerback Dane Jackson.
Wide receiver Jester Weah caught four passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Panthers.