Pittsburgh outlasts Syracuse in historic shootout

Quarterback Nathan Peterman threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another touchdown to lead Pittsburgh to a 76-61 win over Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

The contest marked the highest-scoring affair in Atlantic Coast Conference history with 137 points in a game. The fast-paced showdown surpassed the previous conference record of 118 points, which was set in a 68-50 win by Georgia Tech over North Carolina on Nov. 10, 2012.

Related Coverage Preview: Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Running back James Conner had 160 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns as the Panthers notched their highest point total of the season. Pittsburgh (8-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its third consecutive game and posted back-to-back seasons with eight-plus wins for the first time since 2009-10.

Conner eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season with 115 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. He caught two passes for 45 yards and a touchdown to increase his ACC record to 56 career touchdowns (52 rushing, four receiving).

Syracuse (4-8, 2-6) dropped its fourth straight game despite registering a season high in points. Wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo led the Orange with 13 receptions for 178 yards and five touchdowns. The senior matched a conference record for most touchdowns in a game and ended his final season with 14 receiving touchdowns.

Quarterback Zack Mahoney completed 43 of 61 passes for a career-high 440 yards and five touchdowns in a losing effort for the Orange. Mahoney also rushed for 49 yards and two scores.

Pittsburgh won its third consecutive game of the series and improved to 13-2 in the past 15 meetings against the Orange. The Panthers notched their fourth defensive touchdown of the season on a 20-yard interception return by freshman cornerback Dane Jackson.

Wide receiver Jester Weah caught four passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Panthers.