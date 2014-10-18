Preview: Syracuse at Wake Forest

Points will likely be at a premium Saturday afternoon, when Syracuse visits Wake Forest in an ACC clash. The Orange have not scored more than 20 points in any contest during their four-game losing streak and will once again be without quarterback Terrel Hunt (fractured leg). The Demon Deacons have mustered a total of 13 points in their last two games, although they are coming off an open week, so perhaps they have worked out some of their offensive kinks.

Both teams are coming off a defeat to the nation’s No. 1 team, Florida State. Wake Forest was thumped by the Seminoles, 43-3, on Oct. 4 as freshman John Wolford (9-of-15, 58 yards, INT) continued to struggle and Wake Forest’s ground attack offered little help - managing 40 yards on 39 carries. Syracuse took on Florida State the following weekend and suffered a 38-20 setback in which freshmen AJ Long and Austin Wilson combined to throw three interceptions in Hunt’s place.

TV: Noon ET, YES Network. LINE: Syracuse -4.5

ABOUT SYRACUSE (2-4, 0-2 ACC): The Orange will likely use both Long and Wilson against Wake Forest, but it’s certain that both young signal-callers will be targeting Steve Ishmael, who caught two TDs last week and leads the team with 19.6 yards per catch. Running back Prince-Tyson Gulley caught a team-high eight balls against the Seminoles and contributed 80 yards on 16 carries, but the senior running back has not reached the end zone since Week 1. Perhaps the biggest issue for Syracuse at the moment is a pass defense that has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete more than 76 percent of their passes over the last three games.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (2-4, 0-2): The Demon Deacons are 2-0 at home this season, although an ugly win over Gardner-Webb and a come-from-behind victory against Army are not much to smile about. “We’re struggling on offense. We’ve struggled all year,” said Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson, whose team was held to 126 yards against Florida State and has registered only seven offensive touchdowns in its first six games. The Demon Deacons have the worst rushing attack in the country, ranking dead last with an average of 31 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Demon Deacons got a bit of a boost from freshman RB Dezmond Wortham, who had 12 carries for 68 yards in his season debut against Florida State.

2. The Orange rank seventh in the nation with eight fumble recoveries.

3. Syracuse leads the all-time series 2-1, including a 13-0 blanking when the teams met at the Carrier Dome last year.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 27, Wake Forest 16