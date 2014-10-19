Syracuse 30, Wake Forest 7: The visiting Orange scored twice on defense and Cole Murphy kicked three field goals to fuel a win over the Demon Deacons.

Syracuse (3-4, 1-2 ACC) received defensive scores from Robert Welsh and Micah Robinson in snapping a four-game losing streak. After splitting time with Austin Wilson a week ago, AJ Long saw all the playing time under center for the Orange and went 22-of-32 for 171 yards while adding a first-half rushing TD.

Wake Forest (2-5, 0-3), which entered with the nation’s worst rushing attack, struggled again on the ground to the tune of 36 carries for 71 yards. The Demon Deacons’ John Wolford was 9-of-14 for 72 yards with a touchdown and an interception before giving way to Tyler Cameron, who went 6-of-8 for 27 yards.

Wake Forest scored first, courtesy of Wolford’s 10-yard TD strike to Cam Serigne, but the hosts had little to smile about thereafter. Syracuse got on the board with a field goal late in the first and scored twice in the second quarter on Long’s 4-yard scoring scamper and Welsh’s 42-yard interception return for a touchdown - a play on which Wolford took a huge hit that ended his day.

The highlight of the second half came early in the third quarter, when Brandon Reddish sacked Cameron, forcing a fumble that Robinson returned 51 yards to the end zone. Murphy added second-half field goals of 41 and 27 yards as the Orange handed the Demon Deacons their first home loss.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After totaling six catches for 83 yards in his first five games, Syracuse freshman WR Steve Ishmael has racked up nine grabs for 165 yards in his last two contests. ... Wake Forest RB Dezmond Wortham (19 carries, 57 yards) led his team in rushing for the second straight game. ... Devante McFarlane contributed a game-high 114 yards on 10 carries for the Orange, who outgained the Demon Deacons 370-170.