Cincinnati 38, Temple 20: Brendon Kay threw a pair of touchdown passes to Anthony McClung and rushed for another score as the Bearcats kept the visiting Owls winless.

Tion Green added a career-high 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Cincinnati (4-2, 1-1 American Athletic Conference), which converted 11-of-17 third-down attempts and outscored the Owls 10-0 in the second half. Kay was 31-of-37 for 270 yards and put the Bearcats ahead 35-20 on a 4-yard TD pass to McClung with 9:19 left in the third quarter.

Temple (0-6, 0-3) remained winless under first-year coach Matt Rhule despite an encouraging effort from freshman quarterback P.J. Walker, who completed 12-of-22 passes for 200 yards and two scores in his first start. The Owls climbed within 21-20 when Walker connected with Clinton Granger on 30-yard TD pass with 5:10 left in the second quarter, but Cincinnati responded with 17 unanswered points.

Green scored on a 2-yard run to cap an 11-play, 71-yard drive one minute before halftime, and the Bearcats’ defense took control after the break. After posting 271 total yards in the first half, Temple was held to 36 in the third quarter.

Tony Miliano kicked a season-best 44-yard field goal with 51 seconds left in the third for the Bearcats, who won their fourth straight meeting with the Owls. Walker, who rushed for 48 yards on nine carries, lost a fumble with the Owls driving deep into Cincinnati territory early in the fourth quarter, sealing the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bearcats observed a moment of silence before the game for freshman OL Ben Flick, who was killed in a car accident on Sept. 21. … RB Kenny Harper had 72 yards on 10 carries for Temple, which went 4-for-11 on third-down conversions and fell to 0-6 for the first time since 2006. … Cincinnati has won 11 of its last 12 home games.