Preview: Temple at Connecticut

Connecticut received a glimmer of hope to its dismal season in 2013 after rallying from a 21-point deficit to stun Temple. The Huskies could use another ray of light after a tough start to the 2014 campaign when they host the American Athletic Conference-rival Owls on Saturday. Senior cornerback Byron Jones ignited a spark last week with a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown just before halftime, but Connecticut mustered just 132 total yards in a 17-14 setback to conference-foe South Florida.

Jones also played a pivotal role in last year’s meeting, breaking up P.J. Walker’s fourth-down pass on the Owls’ final drive. Temple enters Saturday’s contest on the heels of its largest victory in school history with a 59-0 rout of Delaware State. Walker tossed two touchdown passes in the second quarter as the Owls set a school record for the most points in a half with 49.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPNews. LINE: Temple -5

ABOUT TEMPLE (2-1, 0-0 AAC): Walker has thrown for a pair of touchdowns in each of his first three games this season and tossed one while rushing for another in last season’s loss to Connecticut. The sophomore has found a familiar target in Jalen Fitzpatrick, who has reeled in a scoring strike in each contest this season - matching his output for the entire 2013 campaign. The senior wideout leads the team in receptions (13), yards (180) and touchdowns this season.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (1-3, 0-1): Max DeLorenzo has yet to get untracked, rushing for just 140 yards on 39 carries. The junior running back found the end zone five times last season - including once on a 4-yard run against Temple. The Huskies have failed to get much of anything going on the ground this season, rushing for just 1.9 yards per carry with just one touchdown.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Connecticut senior WR Geremy Davis reeled in a touchdown pass last week to extend his streak to 30 consecutive games with at least one reception.

2. The Owls are one of six FBS teams to average at least 40 points and yield fewer than 15 in their first three games.

3. A moment of silence will be observed prior to the contest to honor former Connecticut athletic director John Toner, who died on Tuesday. He was 91.

PREDICTION: Temple 24, Connecticut 14