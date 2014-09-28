(Updated: MINOR edits throughout)

Temple 36, Connecticut 10: P.J. Walker threw for a touchdown and ran for another while an opportunistic defense paved the way as the visiting Owls won their American Athletic Conference opener.

Walker went 20-of-29 for 231 yards and found a familiar target in Jalen Fitzpatrick, who had a 42-yard touchdown reception to highlight his six-catch, 108-yard performance for Temple (3-1, 1-0 AAC). Defensive back Tavon Young had a 93-yard interception return for a score, linebacker Praise Martin-Oguike recovered a fumble for a touchdown and Stratford (Conn.) native Tyler Matakevich had a safety in the victory.

The Huskies (1-4, 0-2) saw their 15-play opening drive come to an abrupt halt as Young intercepted Chandler Whitmer (12-of-23, 163 yards). The junior defensive back weaved around a pair of would-be tacklers and darted through the middle of the field to open the scoring with 6:23 remaining in the first quarter.

Connecticut answered with Bobby Puyol’s 30-yard field goal late in the second quarter and appeared to take the lead to open the third as Wilbert “Junior” Lee recovered Khalif Herbin’s fumble in the end zone. The play, however, was negated by an offside call and Walker made the Huskies pay for the miscue by rolling to his right before throwing across his body to a wide-open Fitzpatrick.

Walker scored from 1 yard out exactly four minutes later and cornerback Sean Chandler stripped Whitmer of the ball on the ensuing possession before Martin-Oguike scored to give Temple a 27-3 lead. Whitmer answered with a 74-yard touchdown strike to running back Arkeel Newsome, but the duo’s miscommunication on Connecticut’s next drive led to a safety.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fitzpatrick’s touchdown reception moved him over the 1,000-yard plateau for his career. The senior has 1,080 yards. ... Connecticut WR Geremy Davis, who reeled in eight receptions for 80 yards, has at least one catch in each of his last 31 games. ... Temple DT Haason Reddick was ejected after targeting a hit on Whitmer during the second quarter.