Preview: Temple at East Carolina

Temple is a ranked program for the first time since 1979 and the No. 24 Owls aim to remain there when they visit East Carolina on Thursday. Temple has equaled its best start since 1974 and can take full control of the East Division of the American Athletic Conference with a win over the Pirates, who stand one game behind in the division race.

The Owls have a strong chance at reaching the school-record 10 wins posted by the 1979 squad and coach Matt Rhule expressed pleasure and caution upon the rankings being released. “I‘m really proud of our players and it’s a tribute to them that people have noticed how they have played to this point,” Rhule said. “I am thrilled that we have been able to get off to a 6-0 start. But I’ll repeat what I have said before, it’s a long season and I’ll be happier if we can finish the year ranked among the best in the country.” East Carolina has won three of its past four games and coach Ruffin McNeill knows it will take a big effort to notch another victory. “We know we have a great opponent in Temple,” McNeill told reporters. “They’re a great team. They’re not winning by luck. It’s execution. That’s an uncontrollable.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: East Carolina -3.

ABOUT TEMPLE (6-0, 3-0 AAC): Junior running back Jahad Thomas had career highs of 199 yards and three touchdowns in last Saturday’s victory over Central Florida and he leads the AAC with 756 yards while rushing for 10 touchdowns. Junior quarterback P.J. Walker ranks second in program history with 41 career touchdown passes and he has thrown for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns against three interceptions this season. Senior standout outside linebacker Tyler Matakevich has a team-best 52 tackles this season and 407 in his career to become only the third Temple player to surpass 400, and he also has a team-best three interceptions with sophomore cornerback Sean Chandler and senior free safety Alex Wells right behind him with two.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (4-3, 2-1): Junior quarterback Blake Kemp ranks fifth nationally with a 71.3 completion percentage and has thrown for 1,556 yards and 10 touchdowns against six interceptions. Junior wideout Isaiah Jones has caught 10 or more passes three times this season and has team-best totals of 51 receptions and 595 yards. Senior inside linebacker Zeek Bigger has a team-best 58 tackles, sophomore linebacker Montese Overton has a team-leading 7.5 sacks and senior cornerback Josh Hawkins has a team-high two interceptions, including a 100-yard return for touchdown against Central Florida.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Temple posted a 20-10 victory last season in the first meeting since 1995.

2. The Owls have 17 sacks, led by senior DE Nate D. Smith with 5.5.

3. Jones is six receptions away from becoming the third player in East Carolina history to reach 200 for his career.

PREDICTION: Temple 27, East Carolina 26