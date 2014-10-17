Preview: Temple at Houston

The American Athletic Conference’s top two defenses will meet in a primetime clash Friday when Temple visits Houston. The host Cougars lead the AAC in total defense while the Owls lead the league - and are ranked fourth nationally - in scoring defense. The Owls have also turned 17 turnovers into a national-best 79 points.

Houston, which has 19 takeaways this season and at least one in 29 straight games, must overcome significant changes on both sides of the ball. Receiver-turned-quarterback Greg Ward Jr. will make his second start at the position after replacing John O‘Korn, and the Cougars lost second-leading receiver Daniel Spencer to a knee injury last week in practice. The Houston defense, which is allowing 322.7 yards and 19.2 points, lost junior cornerback Lee Hightower (leg) and senior linebacker Derrick Mathews (knee) to season-ending injuries in last week’s win at Memphis.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Houston -8

ABOUT TEMPLE (4-1, 2-0 AAC): The Owls, who allow 14.4 points, lead the nation in red-zone defense by allowing just six scores (four touchdowns, two field goals) in 12 trips. Jalen Fitzpatrick has emerged as a consistent target for P.J. Walker (97-of-157 for 1,099 yards and 9 TDs) and leads Temple with 24 catches for 395 yards and a touchdown in each game. Jahad Thomas rushed for 152 yards last week against Tulsa to climb atop Temple’s trio of running backs, leading Jamie Gilmore (187 yards, one TD) and Kenneth Harper (113 yards, two TDs) with 258 yards.

ABOUT HOUSTON (3-3, 1-1): Ward, who made eight appearances last year as the backup quarterback before moving to receiver, gave the Cougars’ offense a spark last week and has two rushing touchdowns and one passing on the season. The backfield duo of Kenneth Farrow and Ryan Jackson have combined for 648 rushing yards and six scores while Deontay Greenberry leads the Cougars with 25 catches for 395 yards and two scores. Elandon Roberts will start in place of Mathews while a rotation of players will fill Hightower’s role in the secondary.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Houston has outscored its opponents 54-13 in the fourth quarter this season.

2. Temple has scored seven non-offensive touchdowns this season - three fumble returns, two interception returns, a punt return and a blocked punt return.

3. Mathews led all active FBS players with 400 career tackles before getting injured.

PREDICTION: Temple 24, Houston 20