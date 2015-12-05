Preview: Temple at Houston

Temple and Houston play for the inaugural American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday in Houston - and a lot more. Because Houston (No. 19) and Temple (No. 22) are the highest-ranked teams from the Group of 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Saturday’s winner will likely be picked for the Peach Bowl or the Fiesta Bowl.

Temple’s league-leading defense - led by senior linebacker Tyler Matakevich - will be tested by the Cougars’ high-scoring offense. The Owls have not allowed a touchdown in their past two games after giving up 104 points in their previous two contests. Houston, which may be without running back Kenneth Farrow for the second straight week, averaged 44.9 points during its 7-0 record at home. Cornerback Brandon Wilson didn’t miss a beat replacing Farrow - rushing for 111 yards and two scores - and could play both ways against Temple.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Houston -6

ABOUT TEMPLE (10-2, 7-1 AAC): P.J. Walker has thrown for 2,450 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions while running back Jahad Thomas rushed for 1,188 yards and 17 scores. The Owls, looking for their first 11-win season, average 32.3 points and are ranked 16th nationally in points allowed (18.8). Matakevich, the AAC Defensive Player of the Year and a Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award finalist, is the only FBS player to lead his team in tackles every game, tallying 118 stops and five interceptions.

ABOUT HOUSTON (11-1, 7-1): Greg Ward Jr. has completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 2,502 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions and has rushed for 893 yards and 17 scores. Farrow (high ankle sprain) has 949 yards and 12 TDs while Demarcus Ayers leads the strong receiving corps with 89 catches, 1,140 yards and six TDs. Steven Taylor shares the AAC lead in sacks with Temple’s Nate Smith (eight) and Elandon Roberts has a league-best 127 tackles to lead a Houston defense that is allowing 21.1 points.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Houston leads the series 4-0, including the first game in AAC history in 2013 and a home win in 2014.

2. Matakevich is the seventh player in FBS history to record four 100-tackle seasons.

3. Temple has more interceptions (16) than passing touchdowns allowed (11).

PREDICTION: Houston 32, Temple 24