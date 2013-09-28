Preview: Temple at Idaho

Two winless teams that are facing long seasons under first-year head coaches battle when Temple visits Idaho on Saturday. The Owls are 0-3 under new coach Matt Rhule and one of the defeats was a humbling 30-29 last-second loss to FCS Fordham for the Rams’ first win against an FBS program since 1954. The Vandals have allowed 40 or more points in all four games under new hire Paul Petrino and were routed 42-0 by neighboring Washington State last weekend.

Both teams have experienced major issues on defense – Idaho ranks 118th in total defense (520 yards per game) and 120th in scoring defense (42.3), while Temple is ranked 119th in total defense (529 per outing) despite giving up 26.7 points per game. Putting points on the scoreboard also has been troublesome with Temple having scored 48 in three games and Idaho with 51 in four outings. “When you’re 0-3, you’re frustrated,” Rhule said at his weekly press conference. “You’re trying to find answers. I know what has to be fixed.”

TV: 5 p.m. ET, None. LINE: Temple -7.5.

ABOUT TEMPLE (0-3): Junior quarterback Connor Reilly struggles to stretch the field – his longest completion is for 26 yards – and has passed for 497 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt freshman Zaire Williams (team-best 171 rushing yards) has shown promise while splitting time with junior Kenny Harper (161 yards, four touchdowns). Sophomore outside linebacker Tyler Matakevich has been outstanding with a team-best 31.5 tackles – including five for losses – while senior defensive end Sean Daniels has recorded two of the team’s five sacks.

ABOUT IDAHO (0-4): Redshirt freshman Chad Chalich has displayed promise despite the Vandals averaging just 12.8 points per game by completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 801 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception. Junior receiver Dezmon Epps is Idaho’s top offensive player with 29 receptions for 302 yards and also handles kickoff (20.6) and punt returns (6.3). Junior strong safety Bradley Njoku had a team-best 30 tackles and junior outside linebacker Marc Millan has 28 tackles, including five for losses.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Vandals freshman P Austin Rehkow is sixth nationally with a 46.9 average and already has four punts of 60 or more yards.

2. Temple is 0-for-4 on field goals with two different kickers and three of the misses have been from 32, 25 and 23 yards.

3. Idaho has allowed 24 touchdowns – 13 passing and 11 rushing.

PREDICTION: Temple 36, Idaho 34