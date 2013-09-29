(Updated: CHANGED Chalich’s rushing yards to 114 per school’s box score. CHANGED Montgomery’s receiving yards from 103 to 102.)

Idaho 26, Temple 24: Chad Chalich passed for 311 yards and a touchdown and added 114 yards on the ground as the host Vandals defeated the Owls.

Richard Montgomery scored two touchdowns – one receiving and one rushing – and Austin Rehkow kicked four field goals as Idaho (1-4) snapped a 10-game losing streak dating to last October. Temple (0-4) has lost nine of its last 10 games.

Owls running back Kenneth Harper rushed for two touchdowns and his second one brought Temple within 26-24 with 3:32 left. The Owls got the ball back at their own 27-yard line with 10 seconds left but the contest ended with two incompletions from Connor Reilly.

Temple trailed by 14 at halftime and cut the deficit in half on Harper’s 5-yard scoring run with 11:27 left in the third quarter. Field goals of 30 and 38 yards from Rehkow gave the Vandals a 23-10 edge, but Reilly tossed a 51-yard scoring aerial to Ryan Alderman to pull Temple within six with 12:59 to play before Rehkow added a 25-yard field goal.

Montgomery scored both his touchdowns in the first half to help Idaho to a 17-3 halftime lead. He caught a 64-yard scoring pass from Chalich in the first quarter and added a 5-yard run midway through the second quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Temple OLB Tyler Matakevich racked up a school-record 24 tackles to raise his season total to 55.5. … Montgomery had just 17 rushing yards on seven carries but caught five passes for 102 yards. … Reilly was 23-for-47 passing for a season-best 249 yards.